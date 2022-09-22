Fall Fun at Sleepy Hollow Farm
Bring your whole family out to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs for some fresh air and fall fun starting this Friday through November 5.
During the day, take a tractor ride with your family or friends around the farm, explore the corn maze and then pick out your perfect pumpkins to add to your decorations inside and out. Don't miss the kid’s games in the farm playground and farm animals.
A limited number of tickets per time slot are available online. Tickets will allow guests to stay on the farm for two hours after arrival. Prices are $13 per person, while children ages 2 and under enter free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
The Sleepy Hollow Farm is located at 628 Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Powder Springs. For tickets and times available, visit the Sleepy Hollow Farm's website.
Folklore Haunted House
Come celebrate the 13th season at Northwest Georgia’s scariest haunted house starting this Saturday through November 4. With attractions The Manor: Winters Estate, Maximum Overload and the Midway of Mayhem, there’s no end to the terror!
Test your skills in Midway Mayhem, a horror-themed carnival full of games and prizes. Board the mining vessel ISS Riker on Maximum Overload. The vessel went missing on a mission in deep, uncharted space. Now it’s back, and attendees must make their way through the bowels of the damaged ship to learn the horrifying fate of its crew. In The Manor: Winters Estate, the Winters family has moved in and renovated. Evil has infested this once beautiful estate. Within the rotting walls, crumbling furniture, and dusty tombs, the corrupted and twisted souls of its former victims stalk anyone unlucky enough to be caught inside.
The Folklore Haunted House is located at 5389 Main St. in Acworth.
Ticket prices start at $25. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.
Cars On The Lake
The 2022 Save Acworth History Cars on the Lake Classic Car and Bike Show will be held at Dallas Landing Park on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Admission is free.
Those interested in entering a classic car or bike in the show for a $25 fee, please contact Mack Turner at 770-546-7511. Proceeds benefit the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Dallas Landing Park is located at 5120 Allatoona Drive in Acworth. More information can be found here.
Oktoberfest at Red Hare Brewing Company
Celebrate Oktoberfest with Red Hare Brewing Company and enjoy their famous Hasenpfeffer Oktoberfest brew, Dachshund races, specialty steins and live music on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.
Limited edition Red Hare steins will be available for purchase at the bar for $12 and come with the first purchase of beer. The Red Hare crew will be grilling up free bratwursts beginning at 2 p.m. while supplies last.
Red Hare Brewing Company is located at 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE in Marietta. Tickets are free. To register for this event click here.
Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month returns to Logan Farm Park on Saturday. Come out from 5 to 10 p.m. This event features a variety of Hispanic food vendors, music and dance groups in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere!
Bring family, friends and neighbors as Acworth celebrates its community and culture at Logan Farm Park. For more information on this event, please visit their website or call 770-917-1234.
Logan Farm Park is located at 4405 Cherokee St. in Acworth.
