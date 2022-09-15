DC Super Hero Run
Calling heroes of all kinds for the 2022 DC Super Hero Run Atlanta, a family-friendly race series coming to Six Flags Over Georgia on Sunday.
Pick between Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman as you take on the ultimate 5K experience inside the park. This event includes a one-day ticket discount, costume contest, fun photos and a post-race party.
All DC Super Hero Run Atlanta participants can buy discounted admission tickets to the park after signing up for the race. Discounted admission of $31.99 will be available to redeem for up to six people for Saturday and Sunday of race weekend.
For more information or to register for the race visit the Six Flags over Georgia Website.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Six Flags Over Georgia is located at 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
Balanchine Inspired Atlanta Ballet
Visit the Cobb Performing Arts Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see the Atlanta Ballet where they feature three different acts: Serenade, Sum Stravinsky and In Creases.
One of choreographer George Balanchine’s most beloved works, Serenade was the first original work he created after his arrival in America, for the new ballet company that would later become the New York City Ballet. This iconic ballet was a milestone in the history of dance when it premièred in 1935 and remains a signature piece of New York City Ballet.
First presented by Atlanta Ballet in the 2018 and 2019 Season, Kiyon Ross’s Sum Stravinsky uses overlapping groupings of dancers in vibrant colors the ballet to joyous, celebratory and three-dimensional life.
Created by Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck and featuring a live performance of the Philip Glass piano score, In Creases is an abstract ballet with unusual, shifting geometric shapes and complex structures made from the dancers’ bodies.
Showtimes are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $25 and are available through Ticketmaster.com. The Synovus Box Office at Cobb Energy Centre is open on performance days starting at 2 p.m. All sales at the box office are cashless.
Taste of Smyrna “Festival of Delectable”
Taste of Smyrna is back! The Village Green will host spectacular sights and sounds on Saturday in downtown Smyrna. There will be more than 30 restaurants, acoustic sounds, kids activities and entertainment all day. More than 20,000 people are expected to come out and soak up a little Smyrna flavor. The show hours are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Tastes range in price from $1 to $4 per item.
Restaurants will be competing in the following five contests:
- Best Entrée
- Best Dessert
- Best Food Presentation
- Best Decorated Tent
- Best Appetizer
The Taste of Smyrna is located at the Village Green. The address to the Village Green is 2800 King Street SE in Smyrna.
Georgia International Sports & Cultural Festival
Sports lovers and cultural enthusiasts will gather at the Georgia International Sports and Cultural Festival this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, at the Hugh Grogan Community Center in Marietta, enjoy various sports and cultures from people around Cobb County. Featuring many sports exhibition matches, a marathon, parades, music and other cultural activities. This event will be one to remember.
Experience other cultures and unite the diverse heritage around Cobb at this free event. To learn more, click here.
The Georgia International Sports and Cultural Festival is located at the Hugh Grogan Community Center in Marietta.
Mother-Son Campout
The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department is excited to host the annual Mother-Son Camp Out at Proctor Landing Park on Saturday. This event is open to mothers and their sons, 13 and under.
Participants will camp overnight alongside the beautiful Lake Allatoona while learning about camping etiquette, campfire building, knot tying and a variety of other outdoor activities.
Gates will open Saturday at 1 p.m. Dinner as well as breakfast the next morning will be provided. Mother-son pairs will be responsible for bringing their own snacks and camping equipment. Rental Camp equipment is also available.
For more information and to register click here.
