Chalktoberfest
Come out to Marietta Chalkoberfest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This festival combines a Chalk Art Festival with a Craft Beer and Wine Festival. The event features more than 80 professional chalk artists creating works of art on the streets of historic Marietta Square, as well as 40 breweries, over 120 types of craft beer and more than 20 varieties of wine. Additionally, there will be a kids craft and games area, a competition chalk section for adults/teens/youth, concerts and much more.
Tickets for the beer and wine tasting is $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event.
Chalktoberfest is located at W. Park Avenue in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Chalktoberfest website.
Life of a Soldier
Life for the infantry soldier of the Atlanta Campaign was less than ideal. Long marches, poor health conditions and at times constant fighting made it one of the hardest jobs in the military.
Join Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park for this interactive ranger program that will take you into the life of these men on Saturday at 11 a.m.
This program is free and will be in the Visitors Center of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Garden Gallop 5K
Join the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation for the annual Garden Gallop on Saturday. The Garden Gallop is the fifth race of the six-race Kennesaw Grand Prix series. The course is a fast, flat course through Kennesaw’s Main Street and Swift-Cantrell Park and a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. Registration is now open.
The festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink is perfect for beginner runners, walkers and families.
Packet pick up and late registration begins at 6 a.m. At 7:30 a.m. the 1-mile fun run starts, followed by the 5K at 8 a.m., Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m., and an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
Registration is $30. To register for the race, visit the Garden Gallop 5K website.
The race will start in the front of Kennesaw First Baptist Church at 2958 North Main Street in Kennesaw.
Judah & the Lion – Happy Again Tour
Judah and the Lion comes to Atlanta this Friday at the Coca Cola Roxy at 8 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and all ages are welcome. This show is a general admission floor and reserved seating balcony. Tickets begin at $40. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Live Nation's website.
Mable House Harvest Festival
Join Mable House Arts Center for the annual Mable House Harvest Festival on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mable House Complex.
There will be fun for the whole family: storytellers, games, crafts, hayrides, food, live music, petting zoo and more. Parking and admission is free.
The Mable House Harvest Festival is located at 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
