Quarteto Nuevo
Enjoy Quarteto Nuevo at the Strand Theatre in Marietta Square on Saturday.
Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop. Their diverse programs can be tailored to fit anywhere, from an intimate chamber music venue to a large outdoor festival. The ensemble’s razor-sharp precision is enhanced by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms.
Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions, Quarteto’s master musicians create emotionally charged soundscapes with instruments and sensibilities that represent very different world cultures.
General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $60.
SCHEDULE:
6 p.m. – VIP doors
6:30 p.m. – VIP seating begins
7 p.m. – VIP private set
7 p.m. – General admission doors
7:30 p.m. – General admission seating begins
8 p.m. – Showtime
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Taste of Kennesaw
Downtown Kennesaw will be filled with the sweet smell of food and the sweet sounds of Rock ‘n Roll at the Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw Saturday. There will be more than 30 food booths, a beer garden, all types of children’s activities, sponsor booths and admission is free. Food samples are sold in $1 increments, from $1 to $4. The taste attracts over 20,000 people from all around the Kennesaw area. There will be two entertainment stages playing all day. The show hours are 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Bring the kids and enjoy the wide variety of activities including a rock wall, inflatables and slides, a trackless train and more.
Parking is available in the downtown area, Adams Park and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw.
Downtown Kennesaw is at 2829 Cherokee street. For more information, click here.
Cornhole ATL Fall State 'Cornament'
Cornhole ATL will host its fall state “cornament” at Logan Farm Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by to check out leagues from across Georgia competing for the championship. Acworth’s own Red Top Brewhouse will be there with food, drinks and their own league that plays weekly in Acworth’s Mill District.
Logan Farm Park is at 4405 Cherokee St. in Acworth.
For more information, click here.
Beginner Glass Fusing Workshop with Glass Artist Licha Ochoa Nicholson
Learn all the basics of glass fusing including safety, glass cutting, tools, types of glass and basic kiln firing schedules at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each student will learn to create projects that will include different glass techniques to incorporate into your projects. Educational materials will be provided detailing techniques and topics discussed in the workshop.
All supplies are included in the cost of the workshop. The cost of attendance is $390.
For more information or to secure a spot, click here.
The Cobb Museum of Art is at 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta.
Pigeon Hill Hike
Take a hike though Pigeon Hill in Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park on Sunday at 11 a.m., where some of the toughest fighting of the war occurred on a small spur just below the dual peaks of Kennesaw.
This Ranger-led hike will describe the futile Union assault and the Confederate defense of Pigeon Hill. The group will meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area (GPS coordinates: 33.963276, – 84.594391) and hike up the rocky slope. The hike is moderate, so bring good shoes and plenty of water.
The Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is at 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive.
