Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas at Sleepy Hollow Farms
Hallmark Channel's signature holiday programming event, Countdown to Christmas, comes to Sleepy Hollow Christmas tree farm in Powder Springs this weekend.
The network is partnering with family-owned Sleepy Hollow Farm to celebrate the start of the season with Hallmark Channel-branded festivities and fun.
While on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree, guests can also grab some holiday goodies and strike a pose for a festive photo op to commemorate the Christmas season. In addition, randomly selected visitors will be gifted a free Christmas tree, courtesy of Hallmark Channel.
The event runs this Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Hallmark Channel will also host the event the following weekend, Dec. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sleepy Hallow Farms is at 628 Sleepy Hollow Road in Powder Springs. For more information, click here.
Tree lighting at The Battery Atlanta
The 6th annual Tree Lighting at The Battery Atlanta returns this Saturday, featuring live music, guest appearances and a movie from 5:30-8 p.m.
The fun starts early with live music by A-Town A-List. At 7 p.m., the Atlanta Braves' in-game stadium host Mark Owens and mascot Blooper take over to welcome Santa to The Battery to light the Christmas tree. The evening ends with a screening of "The Grinch" on the pavilion screen.
For more information, click here.
Guided mountaintop hike at Kennesaw Mountain
This Ranger-led hike will take participants roughly one mile up to the peak of Kennesaw Mountain on Sunday at 11 a.m. Along the way, hikers will learn about the plants and animals of the area and the history of Kennesaw Mountain.
The hike is semi-strenuous, so bring water and good shoes.
The Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park visitor center is at 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive. For more information, click here.
Black Friday Giveaway at the Avenue West Cobb
Stop by the Avenue West Cobb this Friday to get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Enjoy live music and receive a survival tote with offers and coupons from your favorite stores from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Avenue West Cobb is at 3625 Dallas Highway SW in west Cobb.
GMDT Presents The Nutcracker
Get ready for visions of sugar plums, waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes. The Georgia Metro Dance Theatre is proud to kick off the holiday season with six shows of The Nutcracker at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre this weekend.
Show Schedule:
- Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is at 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Tickets start at $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
