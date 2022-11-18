Farms Johnson & Alday will have present Six Strings IV: A Concert to Benefit McKenna Farms on Friday at the Strand Theater. This year’s theme takes on an '80s flare with the show headlined by 80s cover band Forever Young. Bellwether Station will open the show.
Cobb County Public Safety Foundation 5K
Run, walk or jog at the inaugural Cobb County Public Safety Foundation 5K this Saturday! This event is for all fitness levels. Join your friends at The Battery Atlanta and come together as a community to support Cobb County First Responders. This family-friendly event will include first responder vehicles and displays, as well as a fun kids dash with The Atlanta Braves’ Blooper!
Run to help those, who help you!
Family and team sign up discounts are available. To register for the 5K or for more information, click here. This event is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
The 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. The Kids Dash begins at 9:30 a.m.
Art in the Park: Wreath Making
The November Art in the Park event this Saturday at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw will give participants the opportunity to create their own wreaths!
This free event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parks and recreation will supply all of the necessary materials for participants to design and decorate their own wreath to hang at their house during the holiday season. No experience is required. Participants are welcome to bring their own food and drink.
Ben Robertson Community Center is at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
Acworth Turkey Chase
Take a 5K run through Historic Downtown Acworth and along the shores of the beautiful Lake Acworth to help fight hunger!
This Saturday at 9 a.m., bring a non-perishable food item and receive a race number to run either the 5K or 2K. Bring the little ones for the “Little Pilgrim” Trot (ages 5 and under).
The races will start and finish on Main Street in Downtown Acworth with refreshments and awards to follow. Click here for the Turkey Chase Race course map. To register for the race online, click here.
Historic Downtown Acworth is at 4835 N Main St.
Artists’ Collective Open Studios
After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Artisan Resource Center’s studios are overflowing with artwork, photography and so much more. This Saturday and Sunday meet the artists and some film producers, visit the bead shop and actors' studio, watch some glass sandblasters and aerialists, discover new classes and workshops and find the perfect gift for that special someone.
Don’t miss out on this event at the Artisan Resource Center this Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
This Artisan Resource Center is at 585 Cobb Parkway S in Marietta. For more information, click here.
