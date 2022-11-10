Salute to veterans Saturday
Join the Georgia Veterans Day Association Inc. Saturday to honor the Nation's veterans and military families at the 41st Annual Georgia Veterans Day event.
The Battery Atlanta is hosting this family-friendly event which is free and open to the public. The event kicks off with a Veterans Day Parade and Festival beginning at 11 a.m. followed by an Observance Ceremony on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage and will include patriotic musical entertainment provided by the 116th Army Band.
The theme for this year's events is "Wheels Up" and honors our Military Aviation – all branches of service and every type of aircraft.
Presented each year by the Georgia Veterans Day Association Inc. an all-volunteer membership the Veterans Day events are a powerful and significant message to our veterans and military families and reinforce our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.
For additional information about this year's Veterans Day event click here.
Santa’s Arrival at Town Center at Cobb
Kick off the holiday season with Town Center at Cobb at the annual Santa’s Arrival event on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Center Court. There will be giveaways, balloon artists, activity tables, DJ B’Rockin’ Parties, retailer and vendor tabling and other entertainment. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in his sleigh with real reindeer in a parade with other guests, outside the Food Court mall entrance at 6 p.m.
You will even see magical snowfall outside! The reindeer will be available for photos until 7:30 p.m. Santa will go to his home in Center Court for photos from 6-9 p.m. that evening, and the first 200 guests to visit Santa will receive a special gift from the North Pole!
At the event, Town Center at Cobb will also be collecting toys, socks, blankets, puzzles and games for the MUST Ministries Toy Shop.
Santa photos will be available through December 24.
Town Center at Cobb is at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
Cherokee Heights Arts Festival
Visit the Cherokee Heights Arts Festival on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is uniquely produced by residents of Cherokee Heights for the artists of the Cherokee Heights neighborhood.
Local artists, crafters, musicians and more will showcase their talents with handmade items for sale and celebrate their unique community in the heart of Marietta, Georgia – just minutes from The Marietta Square. Each year the “biggest little neighborhood festival” gets better and better!
Cherokee Heights is at Etowah Drive NE in Marietta. For more information, click here.
2022 KSU Football vs Austin Peay
Watch Kennesaw State University take on Austin Peay at Fifth Third Bank Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day & Military Appreciation Day.
Tickets start at $12. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
All fans three and over need their own ticket, under the age of three do not need a ticket if sitting on someone's lap.
Fifth Third Bank Stadium has a clear bag policy and is a cashless facility.
Fifth Third Bank Stadium is at 3200 George Busbee Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
Atlanta Women’s Expo
Join the Atlanta Women's Expo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The very best Atlanta has to offer in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics, travel, jewelry, accessories, home decor, entertaining and much more. Spend a relaxing day being pampered with free spa treatments, massages, shopping, samples, inspiring celebrity keynote speakers and endless retail therapy. It’s a high energy weekend, filled with everything you want, under one roof.
Indulge in lots of free samples, gourmet tastings and delicacies. Discover the season’s best from luxury boutiques to emerging designers. Atlanta Women's Expo scours the world searching for the very best products and services.
Tickets start at $5. To purchase tickets, click here.
The Cobb Galleria Center is at 2 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta.
