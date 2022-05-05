Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival is an annual tradition that Acworth, Kennesaw and Marietta residents enjoy each Mother’s Day Weekend in Logan Farm Park. The North Cobb Rotary Club organizes and holds this charity fundraiser event. All net proceeds go to charities in the community. Friday night features a concert under the stars. Guests can expect great weather, great music, great BBQ and cold beer. Smoke on the Lake brings 20+ amateur backyard BBQ teams that cook wings on Friday night and pork on Saturday for a hungry crowd.
For a small fee, guests can taste as much BBQ as they like. Table reservations will be available and will include six chairs. The festival kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Logan Farm Park in Acworth.
White Water Opening Weekend + Python Plunge Opening Day
Locals can start the summer off with a thrill at the 38th season of Six Flags White Water. This opening weekend for Six Flags White Water will include the newest addition to the park, the Python Plunge. This ride is five stories tall and 500 feet long, snaking its way throughout the park with a huge splash at the bottom.
The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8. Buy tickets here.
Taste of East Cobb
Taste of East Cobb is an outdoor food festival for tasters of all ages. The festival will feature a delicious variety of tastings from local restaurants, great entertainment from local high school jazz bands, a Kid’s Zone with giant inflatables and hands-on activities, unique products from local vendors and a silent auction.
The event is Saturday May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Johnson Ferry Church parking lot, located at 955 Johnson Ferry Rd in Marietta.
Mother’s Day Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Billie Holiday
Featuring vocalist Nicole Chillemi, this quintet led by drummer Justin Varnes chronicles the life and music of Billie Holiday. Holiday’s traumatic childhood and fight to be treated as an equal both on and off the bandstand weren’t fully appreciated in her time. But once the world caught up to her, they discovered a trailblazer and one of the most gifted storytellers in American music.
The concert is Sunday May 8 at 3 p.m. at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Buy tickets here.
Music in the Park
Come out to enjoy nature and see Loose Shoes perform rock, blues, pop, country and Motown, bringing tight harmonies and toe-tapping rhythms for a fun show in the park.
The free outdoor concert is Sunday May 8 at 4 p.m. in East Cobb Park.
