Kennesaw Beer & Wine Festival
Eat, drink and be merry at the Kennesaw Beer & Wine Fest at Depot Park in Downtown Kennesaw on this Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. The event showcases more than 100 beers and wines, live music and delicious food.
Tickets are $60 and include entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup, and all beer, wine and cider samples.
This event is 21 and older; no children, babies or pets are allowed.
Depot Park is at 2871 Cherokee St. NW in Kennesaw. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
May-retta Daze
Come to the Historic Marietta Square this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 45th annual May-retta Daze Festival.
The event features exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods, including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more.
The free festival also boasts a wide variety of arts & crafts and showcases various live acoustic musical performances from local artists.
Historic Marietta Square is at 50 N Park Square NE in Marietta. For more information, call the Marietta Parks and Recreation Department at 770-794-5601.
Smyrna Garden Tour
Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful for a self-guided Garden Tour this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticketholders will have the chance to explore five of Smyrna’s most beautiful private gardens, enjoy refreshments at the Tea Room and shop at the Plant Sale, which will be open to the public.
Proceeds from the Garden Tour and Plant Sale will support Keep Smyrna Beautiful programs with a portion being set aside for student scholarships.
Gardens are located throughout Smyrna. Ticketholders will drive themselves to each location at their own pace, in whatever order works best for them. Parking is on street. The Plant Sale and Tea Room will be located at the Taylor-Brawner House.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. For more information, visit keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour.
Dragon Boat Festival
The Acworth Dragon Boat Festival comes to Dallas Landing Park this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.
Dragon Boating is an emerging sport, soon to be an Olympic sport. Many communities hold dragon boat races as a different means to benefit charitable organizations within the community.
Dallas Landing Park is at 5021 Allatoona Drive in Acworth. For more information, click here.
'Steel Magnolias' premiere at Marietta's Theatre in the Square
Flock to Marietta's Theatre in the Square for the opening weekend of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Amina McIntyre.
Marietta's Theatre in the Square is at 11 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Showtimes:
Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.
Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m.
Sunday May 7 at 3 p.m.
Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.
Saturday May 13 at 8 p.m.
Sunday May 14 at 3 p.m.
