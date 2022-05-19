Divas Drag Brunch
For a Saturday complete with entertainment, brunch and mimosas, check out Sports and Social Atlanta's Divas Drag Brunch this Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. The show is for ages 21 and older and will be held at Live! at the Battery at 825 Battery Ave. This event is hosted by drag queen Evon Michelle, and it will feature five drag performers, a brunch menu and specialty cocktails. There are four ticket packages available including a bar seat with a mimosa, a table for two with two mimosas, a table for four with one mimosa pitcher and a table for six with two mimosa pitchers. Reserve tickets here.
Kids to Parks Day
Come celebrate National Kids to Parks Day with Cobb County Parks at Leon Hall Price Park on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will connect kids of all ages to nature with fun activities like story walks, nature hikes, snake presentations and more. Bring the whole family and enjoy National Kids to Parks Day.
Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival
The annual Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival returns on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its fifth year at Dallas Landing Park in Acworth, Georgia. Dragon boating is a race with colorful, 40-foot long boats complete with dragon heads and tails. Each dragon has 20 paddlers and a drummer as they compete in a race on the water. This year’s celebration will support cancer patients and survivors in the community. The festival is open to all ages with food and cultural activities for all to enjoy. The event is free but donations are welcome. Donate or learn more here.
Blast Beats and Brews
Enjoy music and craft beer at Blast Beats and Brews, a one day live music and craft beer event on Saturday, May 21 from 1-9 p.m. This outdoor block party festival is open to all ages and will be held at The Beer Growler at 38A N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. Tickets are free for children under three and $30 for all other ages. Tickets include a wrist band, a festival cup and the first three beers free for those 21 and older. There will be live music, craft beer and art vendors. Outside food and drink are not permitted, and it requires either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours in advance. Purchase tickets here.
‘Frozen Jr.’ at Marietta Performing Arts Center
For those looking to cool off from the summer heat, check out the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy drama department’s performance of ‘Frozen Jr.’ at the Marietta Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. This event is great for all ages and tickets are available here for $10.
