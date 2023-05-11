Bringing the Sea to the Springs – Seafood Festival
The City of Powder Springs and Robin Roberts Promotions presents the Bringing the Sea to the Springs Seafood Festival this weekend at Thurman Springs Park. The festival will run Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Browse many artists and crafts vendors, jam with the entertainers, experience wine and beer gardens and of course enjoy delicious seafood. Non-seafood fare will also be available for the land lovers.
Thurman Springs Park is at 4485 Pineview Drive in the heart of downtown Powder Springs.
No coolers or pets are allowed. General admission and parking to the festival are free. Visit http://bringingtheseatothesprings.com/ for more information.
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
The North Cobb Rotary Club, City of Acworth and the Georgia Barbecue Association presents the 13th annual Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival this Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Logan Farm Park.
All proceeds from this event are distributed to several local charities.
This two-day event features a Friday night concert under the stars and a BBQ competition on Saturday. Teams from all over the Southeast compete in professional and amateur divisions to see who will take home the title.
For a small fee, attendees can taste their way through some of the best BBQ in the southeast.
Parking will not be available at the park so please park downtown. Logan Farm Park is at 4405 Cherokee St. in Acworth. For more information, click here.
Quinn XCII – The People’s Tour
Quinn XCII – The People’s Tour is coming to The Battery Atlanta this Saturday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy. General admission tickets are $46.50 plus applicable fees.
The Coca-Cola Roxy is at 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Ella Fitzgerald
Enjoy the music of Ella Fitzgerald at The Strand Theatre this Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring vocalist Maria Howell.
A random drawing to perform at the Apollo Theater launched the career of the most successful female jazz singer of all time. Fitzgerald’s beautiful ballads and energetic scat singing would set the standard for jazz vocalists.
The Strand Jazz Series is presented in partnership with the Jazz Legacy Project and sponsored by The Manely Firm.
Tickets start at $25.
The Strand Theatre is at 117 N Park Square in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
M2R TrailFest
Head to Downtown Marietta this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the M2R TrailFest. The public arts festival features the debut of numerous art installations in the area, a costume pet parade, kids craft table, rock painting station, wine tastings and more.
M2R TrailFest is produced by the Marietta Arts Council, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the artistic and cultural landscape of the City of Marietta.
Downtown Marietta is at 99 South Park Square NE. For more information about the M2R Trail Fest, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.