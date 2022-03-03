Pope High School presents the Broadway musical 'Big Fish'
Pope High School Performing Arts Center, 3001 Hembree Road NE in Marietta, will have the Broadway musical "Big Fish."
Show times are Friday, March 4 through Saturday, March 5 and March 11 at 7 p.m. and March 12 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
Tickets for all evening shows are $6 student, $12 adult and $20 VIP. Special $6 price for all tickets to 2 p.m. matinee on March 12. To purchase tickets, visit popetheater.org/shop.
Barber of Seville, Cobb Energy Centre
“Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!”
Everyone’s favorite barber pulls all the levers in this comedic romp featuring a fiery young girl, her lecherous old guardian, and a smitten young nobleman. It’s all up to the wily Figaro to stay one step ahead of the shenanigans, and see to it that true love wins in the end. From the famous overture to its rapid-fire vocalism, this laugh-out-loud opera is a winner that works its charms on people of all ages.
The show runs from Saturday, March 5 through March 13. Tickets range from $41 to $146 and can be purchased at cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/barber-of-seville.
Jazz at the Strand: The Music of John Coltrane
Drummer Justin Varnes leads his quartet featuring saxophonist John Sandfort through many of John Coltrane's classic songs, while also telling his inspiring story. Throughout Coltrane's life, he struggled to beat addiction, struggled to be a better person and struggled to find his own voice on the saxophone. From his early days with Miles Davis through A Love Supreme, Coltrane turned those struggles into some of the most beautiful and important music ever created.
Join Varnes and his quartet at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 for Jazz at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at earlsmithstrand.org.
Marietta Tree Keepers: “Free Trees”
In an effort to promote awareness of Arbor Day, Marietta Tree Keepers will give away “free trees” on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon or until the organization runs out of free tree bareroot seedlings. The variety of trees are Dogwoods, Willow Oaks, Catalpa and Bald Cypress. Free literature will also be available on selecting trees, caring for trees and maintaining trees. This event is free to the public. The Marietta Tree Keepers will also have two scheduled tree walks on the Marietta Square for anyone that is interested at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. led by certified arborists.
Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has more than 150 members and has planted more than 5,000 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers.
Touch-a-Truck
Get up-close and personal with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Meet vehicle owners and operators, and have a blast watching kids touch, climb on and interact with this awesome exhibition of transportation. Over 40 vehicles will be on display, along with a variety of other children’s activities. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Touch-A-Truck is an exciting and educational annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments. Visitors can attend the rain or shine event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Adams Park, located at 2753 Watts Dr. in Kennesaw.
