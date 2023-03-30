Tolleson Park Easter Egg Hunt
The City of Smyrna will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Tolleson Park this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
This family-friendly event will feature egg hunts, activities, Easter treats and more.
Tickets are $10 per child, with a 50% discount for Smyrna residents. Children 12 and under are invited to attend.
There are limited spots available for various sessions throughout the afternoon, so be sure to secure a spot. For more information or to register for the event, click here.
Tolleson Park is at 3530 King Springs Road in Smyrna.
Town Center at Cobb Carnival
Enjoy midway fun for the whole family at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival this weekend through April 9. Carnival-goers can enjoy thrilling rides, exciting games, delicious fair food, Victoria Circus thrill shows and so much more.
Event admission, parking and live entertainment are free.
Visit the Town Center at Cobb Carnival website for ticket specials, coupon savings on rides and food and event updates.
The Town Center at Cobb Carnival is at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
Bunny Breakfast
The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department hosts its annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center this Saturday with two seatings available from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and delicious breakfast sweets. Of course, everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny!
Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Children two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.
The Ben Roberson Community Center is at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw. For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Opening Night Reception
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is hosting an Opening Night Reception for two new exhibitions, Entwined and Quilting the Pandemic, this Saturday evening.
Enjoy light refreshments and a cash bar from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per guest, unless the guest is a member. Membership can be purchased at the event and tickets will be sold at the door.
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is at 30 Atlanta St. in Marietta. For more information, click here.
Acworth Egg Hunt
Join the City of Acworth for the Acworth Egg Hunt this Friday at the Acworth Sports Complex. Freedom Church and the City of Acworth invites anyone to participate in this free, family-friendly event.
The easter egg hunt will be held on the baseball fields of the sports complex. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Acworth Sports Complex is at 400 South Main St. For more information, click here.
Egg Hunt Schedule:
7:30 p.m. | Children 0-2 (Field 1)
7:40 p.m. | Children 3-4 (Field 2)
7:50 p.m. | Children 5-6 (Field 3)
8:00 p.m. | Children 7-8 (Field 4)
8:10 p.m. | Children 9-10 (Field 1)
