Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Day
Six Flags Over Georgia opens for its 2023 season this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and the theme park is celebrating with a day of giveaways.
Six Flags is giving away 2023 Passes, behind the scenes tours, retail gift baskets and more to 23 lucky guests on Saturday.
The spring operating calendar is now live on the Six Flags website. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Six Flags Over Georgia is at 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
Silent Saturdays at Live! at The Battery
Dance all night long and sing your heart out at Live! at The Battery this Saturday at 9 p.m. for a silent disco party.
There will be drink specials, two local DJs spinning different music and plenty of great late-night fun.
Tickets are $10 per person and include entry as well as headphones. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Horizon Ability Gala
The Special Needs Development Group presents its Horizon Ability Gala this Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Tanyard Creek Overlook in Acworth. The event features a fine dining experience, silent auction, live auction and jazz ensemble.
This gala celebrates the athletes who participate in Horizon’s programs and furthers the mission to strive for a better quality of life for children and adults with special needs.
Proceeds from the gala go directly to the Horizon League and will help keep registration costs down and continue to offer quality programs.
Tanyard Creek Overlook is at 4361 Cherokee St. in Acworth.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Marietta the Gathering
Marietta the Gathering is a new festival coming to Glover Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Historic Marietta Square celebrating the geek community, pop culture and arts.
The festival will include a collection of artists, merchandisers, crafters, a street full of board games and card tournaments as well as several other panels, performances and contests in and around Glover Park.
Glover Park is at 65 Atlanta St. in Marietta. For more information, click here.
Atlanta Black College Expo
High school juniors and seniors can enjoy an educational experience this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Participants can meet with representatives from more than 70 colleges, universities, trades and certificate program institutions.
Some attendees can receive acceptances and scholarships on the spot and have their application fees waived.
All students are welcome. College students can show their ID and get in for free! Following the event will be an after show from 3 to 5 p.m. which will feature a scholarship presentation, celebrity guests and a dance off.
The Cobb Galleria Centre is at 2 Galleria Parkway SE in Atlanta. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.