Georgia Food & Wine Festival
This delicious festival, organized by the nonprofit organization MUST Ministries, the AdFish Group and JRM Management, celebrates the best of the South, from its culinary superstars and beverage experts, to farmers, artisans, live musicians and more. It will also kick-off several fundraising opportunities to benefit MUST’s mission of caring for those in need and providing income assistance, food, housing and more.
A variety of events for all taste buds include “Classes from the Georgia Masters” and the legendary barbecue event, “Fired-Up” an all-inclusive, food and drink tasting event. Saturday’s main event, “Savor” offers hundreds of unlimited beer, wine and spirits tastings, a Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage, VIP Lounge, artisans and live music. “Sunday/Funday” is the budget friendly and family-friendly day, with Kids Zone, VIP Lounge Oyster Roast, live music and more
The festival will be starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and running through Sunday at J.R. Miller Park. Buy tickets here.
Buddy Guy Live In Concert
Taking the stage this weekend is Chicago Blues performer and singer Buddy Guy with special guest Colin James. Join this legendary guitarist as he shows why he’s a Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer and known as the genre's foremost artist.
The concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m., and is being held at the Cobb Energy Centre. Buy tickets here.
3 Redneck Tenors
The “infamous” 3 Redneck Tenors are back and better than ever. Starring Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge, these boys have seen it all, sung it all, and made thousands laugh ’till they doubled over, reminding us that in life, it is not the destination but the journey. Get ready for one side-splitting ride on an excursion only the 3 Redneck Tenors could have, delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and music ranging from gospel, country, pop, Broadway and classical.
The performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Buy tickets here.
Kathleen Madigan
Described by comedy peer Lewis Black as the "funniest woman in America", the winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian is a triple threat; as well as her sell-out tours, Kathleen Madigan is a favorite on late-night talk shows and nationally syndicated radio shows. With an enviable career spanning three decades on the comedy circuit, she has the distinction of being one of few comics to appear on every major late-night show including Leno, Letterman, Conan and Ferguson.
A wise-cracking, unpretentious observant of everyday life, the diminutive, witty Missouri native is a towering presence on the comedy scene, covering every subject from the over-inflated celebrity, pompous politicians, her chaotic family and even that random wacko in the airport lounge.
The show is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Centre. Buy tickets here.
Aviation Then and Now Festival
The Aviation History and Technology Center is excited to host the first annual Aviation Then and Now Festival to mark the 80th anniversary of the groundbreaking aerospace manufacturing plant in the Cobb community.
Included activities will encourage participants of all ages to explore how aviation and the presence of a related military base have propelled the community forward at the speed of flight since the early days of World War II. The event will feature activities and temporary exhibits that explore the changing social, economic, cultural and physical landscapes throughout Atlanta and North Georgia that are a product of aviation’s influence.
The festival will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 555 Perrin Road in Marietta. Admission is free!
