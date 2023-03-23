Ballet 5:8 presents 'BareFace'
The Chicago-based ballet company, Ballet 5:8, performs "BareFace" at the Kennesaw State University Dance Theater on Marietta Campus this Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"BareFace" is retelling of the ancient myth of Cupid and Psyche from a female perspective, exploring elements of love, jealousy and beauty.
“This is such an interesting story because it brings to light the struggle we have as human beings of accepting true love and what that can look like," Ballet 5:8 Artistic Director Julianna Slager said.
The minority-led ballet company's world premiere of "Bareface" is inspired by the C.S. Lewis novel "Till We Have Faces."
“It’s been an incredible process; I think there’s so much magic and good energy in this production," Slager said. "I’m really excited to see how it goes as we finish out.”
The KSU Dance Theater is at 860 Rossbacher Way in Marietta. Tickets are $15 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Georgia Food + Wine Festival
The second annual Georgia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Georgia Grown, will celebrate the best of Georgia and the South, from its culinary superstars and beverage experts, to farmers, artisans, live musicians and more, this Thursday through Sunday.
The festival takes place at Marietta’s Jim Miller Park.
The festival begins this Thursday for the Best of Cobb celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. then continues on Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday events are for adults 21 or older; Sunday events are family friendly.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K
Kick off your spring running season and enjoy the scenic views along Noonday Creek Trail while supporting future greenspace and trail projects in the Town Center area.
The Noonday Creek Trail, which is located near the Town Center at Cobb mall, spans seven miles and boasts hidden wetlands, scenic views, public art and bird habitats.
Managed by Orion Racing, the Noonday Shanty 5K and 10K is the first USA Track and Field-certified race to take place on the Noonday Creek Trail.
The race serves as a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and features a mostly flat 5K and 10K course. Both routes wind through the Noonday Creek Trail, Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Cobb International Airport and Aviation Park.
The 10K race will kick off at 7:45 a.m. followed by the 5K race which will begin at 8 a.m.
Online registration is closed, but runners can register the day of the race. For more information, click here.
Mead & Metal at Smyrna Tap Room
Mead & Metal Artist Market will return to the Smyrna Tap Room, Vikings Alchemist Meadery this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Browse through a bounty of local artists and crafters, witness live blacksmithing, sample delicious food and raise your horn full of mead at this exciting seventh anniversary party.
Smyrna Taproom is at 3080 Jonquil Drive in Smyrna. For more information, click here.
Strand Ole Opry’s Walk the Line II
Join The Strand Theatre for the first Strand Ole Opry of 2023 to celebrate the music of Johnny Cash, June Carter and more this Saturday at 8 p.m.
Following in the footsteps of great southern tradition, Strand Ole Opry transports patrons to an old-time back porch sing with a live band, local singers and storytelling.
The Strand Ole Opry singers are local performers who volunteer their talents to support The Strand.
The Strand Theatre is at 117 North Park Square in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
