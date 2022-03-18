Toylanta/Joelanta 2022
For more than a decade, Joelanta has been an annual event bringing toy collectors and pop culture enthusiasts from across the country together in Atlanta to celebrate the joys of toys and friendship! Not only will visitors find vendors selling a variety of vintage and modern toys such as GI Joe, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mego, Transformers, Star Wars, Super Powers, Masters of the Universe, a wide variety of 1:6 scale figures and accessories plus magazines, comic books & lunch boxes; but visitors will also have an opportunity to meet celebrities, see costumes and check out a variety of toy dioramas.
Toylanta is created and run by The Cody Lane Foundation, a non-profit organization whose goal is to create The Cody Lane Memorial Toy and Diorama Museum. All proceeds from Toylanta go directly to The Cody Lane Foundation. It is a welcoming group of friends who love toys and pop culture.
The show runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs St. Marietta, GA, 30064. Buy tickets here.
Kennesaw State Spring Arts Festival
Celebrate spring and the visual arts with Kennesaw State University at the Spring Arts Festival! This annual Festival features demonstrations and hands-on workshops in two and three-dimensional media. A pin-up show invites local artists and students to compete in four categories: elementary, middle, high school and community. Experience all that the visual arts has to offer at the free, family-friendly festival.
During the KSU Spring Arts Festival, guests may enjoy a fashion show, soft sculpture, quick set resin art, printmaking, an Asian calligraphy art workshop, face painting, portrait drawing, apparel design, photo collage making, painting and more.
The free festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Visual and Commercial Arts Building, 411 Bartow Ave, Kennesaw, GA 30144 at Kennesaw State University.
Atlanta Ballet in Giselle
Two years after its originally-planned opening date, Atlanta Ballet dancers will at last have the chance to perform the achingly beautiful and tragic "Giselle," an enrapturing masterwork that remains one of the most enduring romantic ballets of all time.
After a young peasant girl named Giselle is deceived by her true love, Albrecht, she falls into a fit of despair and dies of a broken heart. A woman scorned, she is destined to rise from the grave with the vengeful otherworldly beauties known as the Willis, entrapping men who unwittingly cross their paths. At once beguiling and maleficent, the Willis capture Albrecht and condemn him to dance until his death, but the power of Giselle’s enduring love protects him and ultimately sets them both free.
The performance will be held all weekend with showtimes on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Centre. Buy tickets here.
Atlanta Home Show
The Atlanta Home Show is a source for home improvement ideas, project inspiration and expert advice. Whether visitors are at Cobb Galleria with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, local home professionals have them covered. With more than 250 booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, plan to spend a few hours at the show. Wear comfortable shoes, bring a pen and paper to take notes, and have some cash on hand just in case a vendor doesn’t accept plastic (although most will).
The convention will be held all weekend. It starts Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria. Buy tickets here.
Atlanta Wind Symphony Presents: Wonderwinds!
As part of its community outreach programs, the Atlanta Wind Symphony will present a joint concert with the Milton High School Wind Ensemble of Wonderwinds. The concert will open with The Milton High School Wind Ensemble performing Vincent Persichetti and other classic pieces, then follow with the Atlanta Wind Symphony’s performance.
The two wind ensembles join forces for a moving, combined finale: Claude T. Smith's Eternal Father, Strong to Save.
The concert will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lassiter High School Concert Hall. Buy tickets here.
