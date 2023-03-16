Join Dry County Brewing Company for a St. Patrick's Day celebration this Friday from noon to midnight. Dry County will feature Irish-themed drinks, music, food and spirits! Come dressed in your most spirited Irish garb to show your St. Patrick’s Day spirit!
Dry County Brewing Company is at 1500 Lockhard Drive NW in Kennesaw. For more information, click here.
20th annual Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Join the City of Smyrna for its 20th annual St. Patrick's Day Festival at Atkins Park this Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The event will feature live music, cornhole, drink specials and games. All ages are welcome to attend.
Friday tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Saturday tickets are $15 presale plus applicable fees and $20 at the door. Children 13-years-old and under get in for free.
Atkins Park is at 2840 Atlanta Road in Smyrna. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
7th annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run
Come to the Marietta Square Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for the seventh annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run. The race, which is an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier, welcomes runners and walkers of all levels!
This St. Patrick’s Day themed race will take place this Saturday at 8 a.m. with a welcome and warm-up at 7:30 a.m. at the Marietta Square.
Come sham-rock and roll with your friends at Live! at The Battery! for its Shamrocks & Shenanigans event this Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Live! is bringing all your favorite Irish-themed entertainment, including signature drinks, green beer and live entertainment to keep your St. Patrick’s Day pure gold.
Tickets are $15 and include admission and one drink ticket. Ticket purchase is required to attend and attendees must be 21 or older. To purchase tickets, click here.
Live! at The Battery Atlanta is at 625 Battery Ave. SE in Atlanta.
Red Hare St. Patrick’s Day Party
Join Red Hare Brewing & Distilling this Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The event will include green beer, craft cocktails, a local food truck and music by Jorge Rodriguez.
Enjoy their specialty drink, The Red Hared Mule, made with Red Hare Bourbon Barrel Aged Rum, ginger beer and lime.
Red Hare Brewery is at 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. in Marietta. For more information, click here.
