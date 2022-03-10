Pinners Conference & Expo
Featuring 100-plus Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation and a show with 200 top businesses providing options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion to name a few, this expo sponsored by Home Depot is filled to the brim with opportunity.
The conference runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Buy tickets here.
6th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run
This weekend, the Marietta Police Athletic League will be hosting the 6th annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K. Take advantage of the clear, cool weather at this family-fun event for walkers and runners of all levels and Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Feel free to come in your St. Patrick’s Day gear, as it is a themed race.
The 5K will start Saturday at 9 a.m. on the Marietta Square, but welcomes and warm-ups start at 8 a.m. Register for the race here.
Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show
Begun in a family living room, “Show Me Snakes” did not want to be just another show. They strived to offer a memorable experience and inspire passion in education for conservation in those who love “abnormal” pets known as reptiles. “Show Me Snakes” desired to create a space where people could share their unique passions as well as encourage safe and responsible keeping.
Now, “Show Me Snakes” has expanded to hold 25 shows a year and offers a family-friendly experience to interact with and possibly adopt trained exotic reptiles in a safe, fun environment. It also includes educational stations, face painting, and food. This weekend, the expo will be in Cobb for two days.
The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center. Buy tickets here, or at the door.
Georgia Symphony Orchestra Sensory-Friendly Concert
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is inviting sensory-sensitive music lovers to express themselves however they feel comfortable and enjoy a concert of classical orchestral music with their families at a unique musical experience that is intended to create a safe and positive space for members of an overlooked community.
An annual event, the concert has been sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts every year since its inception in 2016. Timothy Verville, GSO’s Music Director and conductor, said, “We encourage the audience to respond to the music however they choose, whether that be moving around the concert hall, dancing or vocalizing along with the music.”
The performance will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Buy tickets here.
Georgia Bridal Show
This special bridal show is only held twice a year in Cobb, and it offers everything brides could possibly want to plan their upcoming wedding. Spend the day meeting photographers, taste testing delicious cakes and dinners, and listening to a variety of music to dance the night away to. And of course, visitors can find the perfect dress or tux to wear on their big day.
The show will take place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Buy tickets here.
