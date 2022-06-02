Be sure to check out the Marietta Daily Journal's Podcast with BG Ad Group, which features the Out and About section with Cobb Life Editor Madison Hogan every Thursday afternoon here.
First Friday Concert Series
Enjoy live music at the First Friday Concert Series in downtown Kennesaw. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and it is located in Depot Park at 2828 Cherokee Street. Come for an evening of live music, dining and shopping. The concert will take place at the Pedestrian Underpass off Main Street in downtown. Tables of six are available for $55. Click here to reserve a table. The lineup for June 3 includes Layne Denton Band.
Glover Park Art Market
Looking for a Father’s Day gift? Check out the Glover Park Art Market at the Glover Park Brewery in Marietta on Sunday, June 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, food from Cheez’d and Confuzed, beer from Glover Park Brewery and artist vendors. Artists will be selling ceramics, candles, jewelry and more. Read more here.
Live! At The Battery Atlanta Wine Walk
For a boozy weekend, check out the Wine Walk presented by Chateau Ste. Michelle at Live! At The Battery Atlanta on Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be wine, food, vendors and live music to enjoy. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Bert’s Big Adventure. Attendants must be 21 years or older. General admission is $35 and it includes entry into the event and a souvenir tasting glass. VIP admission is $70 and it includes a souvenir tasting glass, access to the Coors Banquet, elevated buffet, exclusive pouring station, private photo booth and a swag bag. Tickets can be purchased here.
All Ages Zumba
Check out All Ages Zumba at Mountain View Regional Library on Saturday, June 4 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Certified Zumba instructor Kevin Jaycox will be teaching a Zumba class open to all ages. The program will be held in person in the Library Meeting Room. Registration is required, and participants should plan to wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes. For more information, call 770-509-2725 and click here to register.
Dixie Highway Yard Sale
Get some shopping done at the Dixie Highway Yard Sale on June 2 to June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be located at the Marietta History Center at 1 Depot Street in Marietta. There will be furniture, household items, textiles, military memorabilia and more. All proceeds will go towards the care of the Marietta History Museum’s permanent collection. Learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.