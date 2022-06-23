“Matilda the Musical”
Musical theater fans can get their fix with “Matilda the Musical” playing at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta. The show runs from Thursday to Sunday with showtimes at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. on June Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $30 to $63 and can be purchased online here. “Matilda the Musical” is based on the novel by Roald Dahl about a little girl whose cruel parents send her to a boarding school led by a tyrannical headmistress. Matilda must use her wit and cleverness to save the day. Packed with catchy songs, this musical is great for families of all ages.
Sounds of the Springs Concert Series
Stop by the Sounds of the Springs Concert Series in Thurman Springs Park Powder Springs on Saturday to hear some great music. This month’s performer will be the Shot Thru the Heart Bon Jovi tribute band. The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and it is free and open to the public. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs and set up in front of the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater to enjoy a high energy concert. Find more information here.
Mountain Town Throw Down
Bring some friends to the 2022 Mountain Town Throw Down at The Hunt House music venue in Marietta on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Cobb County’s own Sons-N-Britches and The Squirrelheads will be featured. The venue will have food, adult beverages and an outdoor atmosphere with plenty of space. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.
Smyrna is Fabulous Pride Festival
Celebrate Pride Month in Smyrna at the Pride Festival hosted by community organization, Smyrna is Fabulous. The festival will take place on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Smyrna Market Village. The streets will be shut down and there will be vendors, restaurants selling food and plenty of drinks. Find a list of vendors, sponsors and restaurants here. This event is free and open to the public.
Peace of Art Event
The Peace of Art initiative invites parents and students to the Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the power of arts in improving the lives of children and young adults. There will be live performances, visual arts, a culinary artist and more to encourage children to build healthy relationships, positive self-awareness and respect for all people. This is the third event for the Peace of Art Initiative that includes Town Center at Cobb retailers, Cobb County Schools, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, professional artists, student artists and more. These events will have different themes each month with prizes, swag bags and more. Learn more about the event and reserve free tickets here.
