Stop by the Marietta History Center and celebrate this month’s theme, Cultures of Cobb. Families can visit the Marietta History Center on Saturday, June 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to learn about the many cultures of Cobb County and its history. Pop-in events give children and families the chance to interact with the museum. There will be themed activities and crafts to teach children about the cultures of Cobb. Learn more here.
Juneteenth celebrations
Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Logan Farm Park in Acworth on Saturday, June 18. The event opens at 5 p.m. and there will be live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be food and refreshments for sale. Find more information here.
Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration Weekend will take place at Glover Park in Marietta Square on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. Start the weekend with an “Evening Under the Stars Concert” on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., then enjoy the Cultural Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be entertainment, vendors and a special performance by Grammy Award Artist Le’Andria Johnson. The event is free and family-friendly. Learn more here.
Father’s Day Weekend Bike Ride
Celebrate Father’s Day outdoors with a Father’s Day Weekend Bike Ride hosted by the Atlanta African-American Adventurers. Riders can meet at the Comet Trail Cycles at 4342 Floyd Road in Mableton on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. The ride is about 10 miles long depending on riding ability. No bike? No problem. Rent a bike in advance here for $10 an hour. After the ride, group riders can grab lunch at Blue Moon Pizza restaurant in Smyrna. Those who would like to join for lunch can leave a comment on the meetup page and reserve a spot here.
Powder Springs SpringsFest
Visit the City of Powder Springs SpringsFest at Thurman Springs Park in Powder Springs on Saturday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and celebrate “Community Unity in the Springs”. There will be food trucks, face painting, bouncy houses, live performances, handmade goods, beer, wine and more. The event is free and open to all ages. Find out more here.
Mead & Metal Artist’s Market
Do some shopping at the Mead & Metal Artist’s Market on Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. located at the Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smyrna. This event will have local artists, makers and crafters. There will also be mead, beer and food trucks. Learn more here.
