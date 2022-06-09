Check out the Fish Sticks Family Comedy Show on Friday, June 10 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a night of family-friendly comedy and dinner. The improv comedy troupe, The Fish Sticks, will be performing an all-ages appropriate show at Broken Anchor Winery in Acworth. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Dinner will be suspended at 7 p.m. and the show begins promptly at 8 p.m.
J.R. Crickets South Cobb Juneteenth Festival
Celebrate Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, on Sunday, June 12 at J.R. Crickets South Cobb Juneteenth Festival at 4479 S. Cobb Drive in Smyrna from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
There will be a hot wing-eating contest, father-kid look-alike contest, a dance-off and more. There will also be live entertainment, shopping, vendors, a kids zone and sweet treats. Parking is free. Learn more about the event here.
Georgia Celebrates Quilts show
The Georgia Celebrates Quilts show is an event for non-quilters and quilters alike. After three years in the making, the quilt show is returning to the Cobb County Civic Center from Thursday, June 9 to Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be more than 300 quilts on display from artists around Georgia as well as vendors, raffles and a quilt store. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.
Mimosas & Makers Art Market
Looking for a gift for Father’s Day? Mimosas & Makers Art Market will have options for everyone. Sip on mimosas while browsing the brunch-themed outdoor market on Sunday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Shezmu Cellars Winery & Taproom in Marietta. The artist market will have local artisans, farmers and other vendors including painters, blacksmiths, jewelers and more. This event is open to the whole family. General tickets are free and the starter kit is $7 and comes with a sticker set and a mimosa for those 21 and older. Register and purchase tickets here.
Ecologie Vintage Summer Pop-up Festival
Ecologie Vintage, a vintage clothing store in Kennesaw, is hosting its final pop-up event until fall on Sunday, June 12 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Town Center at Cobb near the Varsity and Macy’s. There will be vendors, art, food trucks and music to enjoy. The event is free to attend. Click here to find more details.
