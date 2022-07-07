Cobb Tasting Festival
Take your taste buds on a journey at the Cobb Tasting Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Festival-goers will have the chance to sample a variety of cuisines like American, Asian, soul, Puerto Rican, Italian, vegan, carnival, Jamaican and more! All samples range in price from $1-$8. The event will have business vendors in addition to food businesses and food trucks. There will also be a kidzone area, live entertainment, music, giveaways, prizes and more. The event is free and open to the public. Participants must pay for food sampling tickets. Learn more about the event or register for prizes and giveaways here.
Atlanta Expo Show Me Reptile Show
Reptile fans are in luck this weekend as the Atlanta Reptile Show returns on this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Experience and learn about a variety of reptiles. The show will be held at the Cobb County Civic Center. Reptiles After Dark entry is on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is open to all ages. Order tickets online here or purchase them at the door. Tickets start at $10 a day, or purchase the Weekend Warrior pass for $20 which includes VIP entry and Reptiles After Dark entry.
Christmas in July
Celebrate Cobb County's second Christmas in July on Saturday. Get in the merry spirit at the Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw from noon to 4 p.m. Take photos with Santa for $10 and enjoy balloon artists, face painting, giveaways, door prizes, vendors, activities and special surprises. Click here for more information, and don’t miss Christmas in July!
Newsies the Disney Musical
Musical fans can check out Newsies the Disney Musical at the Marietta Performing Arts Center this weekend. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Watch as Jack Kelly and his team of newsboys make a living selling newspapers in the streets. When the price of papers are hiked and the newsies are left to fend for themselves, Jack and his team form a union and organize a strike against greedy publishers. Purchase tickets here at a discounted price or buy them at the door. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for children under 10.
Metro Montage XXII
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is hosting its 22nd annual juried exhibition from July 9 to Sept. 4. The Metro Montage XXII will begin with an opening exhibit on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Metro Montage will feature a variety of artwork by contemporary artists to present the diversity and skill in our nation’s culture. Stop by the exhibition to see a range of genres, mediums, styles, techniques and more. The exhibit showcases art selected from more than 900 submissions by an anonymous panel led by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art curator. Read more about the event here.
