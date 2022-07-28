Children Fun Fest & Vendor Show
Enjoy a festival with the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Children Fun Fest and Vendor Show at the Cobb Civic Center. Drop off some school supplies or backpacks at 548 South Marietta Parkway to support a backpack and school supply drive for Kids Care of Cobb County. There’s something for the whole family, with food, music, vendors, kids areas and live entertainment. This event is free and has free parking.
Cobb Idol at The Strand
Who will be the next Cobb Idol? Join music lovers at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m. to find out. Guests will watch as the best vocalists in Cobb battle out for the chance to be named this year's Cobb Idol. This year's contestants include Mason Jordan, Mary Beth Morrison, Jessica McRee, Shane Murphy, Javier Mina, Chayse Pannell, Nathan Smith and Savannah Jo Stephens. Tickets are $15 each.
Summer Downtown Classic Car Cruise
On Saturday, the City of Acworth will host a Classic Car Cruise downtown at Logan Farm Park. Car lovers and enthusiasts can join the event from 4 to 9 p.m. at 4405 Cherokee Street. The Lake City Cruisers partner with the city and the downtown Acworth merchants to hold these Classic Car Cruises. The event is free to the public. A $5 entry fee is requested for all vehicles in the cruise. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth. For more information contact Jeff Chase at jchase@acworth.org or call 770-917-1234.
Back to School Bash/Peace of Art
Celebrate the end of summer and the coming school year at the Back to School Bash/Peace of Art event on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Town Center in Kennesaw. There will be entertainment, performances, face painting, superheroes, balloon artists, goody bags, giveaways, vendor tables, retailer specials, selfie wall and more. There will be performances by the Samba International Drummers, Rockwell Dance Team, Cobb Autistic Dancers, J and J Cheer Squad, J'Eon, K and K Dance Team, and Mecca. ArtPortunity Knocks will be distributing bookbags with art supplies and other giveaways (while supplies last). They will also have art therapy, painting and game activities. For more information, please email shelly.weidner@cbre.com.
Chuck Martin at Glover Park
Join neighbors, family and friends at the next Glover Park Concert Series in the Marietta Square on Friday night for some live music and entertainment. This month's concert will feature country singer Chuck Martin. All concerts are free and begin at 8 p.m. Only blankets and lawn chairs are allowed inside of Glover Park. Tables and chairs may be brought and set up in the street on North and East Park Square after 6 p.m. Guests can also reserve tables by calling 770-794-5601.
