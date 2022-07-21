Hot Rods & Heroes Car Show
Join the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation at the Smyrna First Baptist Church on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the car show fundraiser. The SPSF is dedicated to supporting the people who keep Smyrna safe, and its mission is to strengthen the partnerships between the Smyrna community and its public safety personnel. The car show fundraiser will feature great food, music, touch-a-truck feature and nice cars to look at. Those who would like to learn more and register a car can visit www.smyrnapsf.org.
Railroad Rendezvous
Spend the day celebrating the railroad at the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum in Kennesaw on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be plenty of family-friendly activities and demonstrations. There will be a tractor show on the museum’s front lawn with a 1917 steam tractor that will blow its whistle. There will be a blacksmithing demonstration outside and an interactive model train layout. There will also be demonstrations like chair caning, a vintage printing press, leather stamping and quilting. This event is free and open to the public. Learn more here.
R Stuart Wine Tasting Class & Chocolate Pairing
Take your partner out on a romantic date or bring some friends to the R. Stuart Wine Tasting Class & Chocolate Pairing on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. This event will take place at Shezmu Cellars at 562 Wylie Road in Marietta. This educational class will include R. Stuart wines and local chocolate pairings. There will be four R. Stuart wines with four chocolate truffles. Tickets cost between $30 to $35 and can be purchased online here.
‘Next to Normal’ musical
Visit the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre on Saturday and Sunday for the Tony Award Winning musical, “Next to Normal.” This musical tells the story of what appears to be a typical American family on the outside, but their lives are anything but normal. Their mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. “Next to Normal” brings the audience into the mind and heart of each character. This musical explores how one suburban family copes with crisis and mental health illness. Read more about the show and purchase tickets here.
All Cops Ain’t Bad Charity Comedy Fundraiser Show
Spend an evening bridging the gap between police and the community at the All Cops Ain’t Bad Charity Comedy Fundraiser Show on Saturday at 6 p.m. The comedy show will be located at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta. Their goal is to raise awareness that all cops aren’t bad through community events, social media, service organizations and churches. Comedian Daryll Triplett, singer Donyale Renee and comedians Sannchaz Blackmon and Julie Osborn will take the stage and have you crying with laughter. Hear first responder stories with a comedic twist. Purchase tickets here.
