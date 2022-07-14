“A Garden with Wings”
Bring the whole family to experience the sights and smells of butterflies and pollinator gardens. The butterfly house exhibit opened on July 1 at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw. This popular exhibit features a pollinator garden and a 1,500 square foot butterfly house. The pollinator garden has a collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support important pollinators like bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. Butterfly ambassadors will be available to answer visitor’s questions Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through July 30. Tickets must be purchased in advance here.
Sad Summer Festival
Check out the Sad Summer Festival at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery Atlanta for an afternoon of fun and music on Saturday, July 16. The festival, presented by Journeys, will feature several bands including Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Games We Play and Magnolia Park. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the event is open to all ages. Tickets are $46.50 in advance. Read more about the bands and purchase tickets here.
Fishing Rodeo
Bring your fishing enthusiasts to Lost Mountain Park on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. for a Fishing Rodeo. Kids ages 3-16 may participate for $5. Participants will take their catch to the registration desk and volunteers will measure and weigh the fish before releasing it. At the end of the day, trophies will be handed out for the five largest catches. Click here for more information and to register or go to www.cobbcounty.org/parks.
Southern-Fried Gaming Expo
The Southern-Fried Gaming Expo is coming to the Cobb Galleria Convention Center this weekend. The event runs Friday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This three-day convention is focused on gaming and boasts over 300 full-sized arcade games, pinball machines, console systems, tabletop games, vendors, guest speakers, tournaments and more. The expo is open for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and three-day full weekend passes can be purchased for $75 at the event. Children seven years and younger are free. Learn more here.
Comedian Karen Mills
Join comedian Karen Mills at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta on Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Karen Mills is a nationally touring comedian who has performed several times at the Grand Ole Opry and can be heard daily on SiriusXM comedy channels. She appeared on season 12 of America’s Got Talent and is currently touring theaters around the country. Enjoy a night of laughter and purchase tickets to see Karen Mills here.
