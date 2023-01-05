Caffeine & Octane
Town Center at Cobb is proud to be the new home of Caffeine & Octane, North America’s largest monthly car show. Caffeine and Octane will be held this Sunday and followed by the first Sunday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be located in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney.
C&O is an all-makes, all models show. It is free to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle and all spaces are first come first serve. Arrive early for the best spots!
This is a family-friendly event and free to attend as a spectator. Caffeine & Octane is always a ‘rain or shine’ event.
Town Center at Cobb is at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
For more information, click here.
Marietta Food Tours
Explore Marietta Square’s Culinary Fare every Saturday in January!
The Marietta Square Food Tour experience takes guests on a guided journey to six eateries, all within the quaint walking environment of the Marietta Square. Each restaurant tasting is served from locally-owned and operated restaurants, shops and bakeries.
Attendees will be provided recommendations on local attractions, specialty stores, live entertainment and hidden gems in this food-filled suburb.
The tour allows for attendees to explore Marietta Square, all while gaining knowledge about its history, culture, and architecture, at the same time savoring the appetizing culinary selections available on the bustling square.
The Marietta Square Food Tour will last approximately three hours and provides delicious tastings that are an adequate lunch for the majority. All food tastings are included in the ticket price.
Delicious food and beverage tastings at the following locations (subject to change):
Australian Bakery Cafe: Authentic Aussie eats
Stockyard Burgers and Bones: Classic American Fare
Cool Beans Coffee Roasters: Small batch roasted goodness
Kiosco Colombian Restaurant: A taste of Colombia
Marietta Wine Market: Wine and entertaining is their passion!
Miss Mamie’s Cupcakes: Cupcake Wars Winner on Food Network
Tickets are $55. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Georgia Bridal Show
Calling all brides! Your dream wedding begins at the Georgia Bridal Show 2023 at the Cobb Galleria Centre this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. You’ve been searching online for wedding ideas and trends. Now it’s time to see all of this come to life at the Georgia Bridal Show! Don’t leave your dream wedding to chance. Meet wedding professionals face-to-face and find everything you need in one place and in one day!
Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 online. There is no charge for children 5-years-old and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
The Cobb Galleria Centre is at 2 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta.
Teen Hangout at the Switzer Library
Come to the Switzer Library to hang out with your friends this Friday and every Friday in January from 1 to 5 p.m. Attendees can:
- Make art.
- Do home work.
- Relax and focus while coloring.
- Use the library's maker space to create cool stuff.
Bring your creativity and willingness to learn. All materials will be provided for teens to create their own masterpiece.
The program is free and intended for teens in Grades 6 -12. The Switzer Library is at 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, click here.
Don Giovanni at The Atlanta Opera
The murderous Don Giovanni deceives women with impunity, leaving destruction in his wake. Mozart and DaPonte’s masterwork explores vengeance and insatiable desire. Glamour, grit and the glow of neon infuse this film noir production in which Kristine McIntyre directs the action on the stage and Atlanta Opera Music Director, Arthur Fagen, leads The Atlanta Opera Orchestra this Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $48.
Discounted tickets are available for students, veterans and active-military with a valid ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.