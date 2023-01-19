Braves Fest 2023
Celebrate the 5-time National League Champion Atlanta Braves this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Braves Fest presented by Delta Air Lines! Spanning across Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, Braves Fest gets you closer to your team than ever before.
Admission is free at this fun festival featuring a variety of exciting events such as players’ autographs, player photos, unique interactive experiences, shopping, dining and so much more!
Players and coaches will be appearing throughout the event to share the excitement. Mark your calendars and bring the entire family to experience this Atlanta tradition.
At Braves Fest, there is something for everyone. For more information, click here.
The Battery Atlanta is at 800 Battery Avenue SE in Atlanta.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: Free Bird at Dixie Tavern
Enjoy your favorite hits of the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd with the No. 1 Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, Free Bird, at Dixie Tavern this Friday at 9:30 p.m.
All events at Dixie Tavern are non-smoking. There will be $10 cover and free table reservations.
Dixie Tavern is at 2349 Windy Hill Road SE in Marietta. For more information or to make reservations, click here.
Family Fun at Marietta History Center
Pop in and explore the Marietta History Center this Saturday and the third Saturday of each month with free family fun activities! This Saturday's theme is Board Games and Puzzles.
Activities are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the galleries. Each Saturday has a fun theme for families to enjoy.
2023 Schedule:
February 18– Black History Month
March 18– Rockets & Robots
April 15– Music
May 20– Choo, Choo Trains
June 17– Cultures of Cobb
July 15– Summer Crafts
August 19– Bugs & Flowers
September 16– Books, Books, Books
October 21– Halloween
November 18– Aviation
December 16– Holiday Crafts
The Marietta History Center is at 1 Depot St. in Marietta. For more information, click here.
2023 Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Winter Banquet
The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club will hold its 57th annual winter banquet and fundraiser at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
A gala reception, silent auction and raffle of Braves memorabilia begins at 5 p.m. with the awards dinner and program following at 6:30 p.m.
All baseball fans are invited to attend! Tickets are $90 for Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club members and $95 for the general public. For more information or to make reservations, click here.
The Atlanta Marriott Northwest is at 200 Interstate North Parkway SE in Atlanta.
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Bring your friends and family and check out the Marietta Square Famers Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The market has an average of 65 vendors and hundreds of customers each week. Market customers have a variety to choose from including heirloom tomatoes, fruits and vegetables that are rarely, if ever, available from the grocery store.
The Marietta Square Farmers Market is held every Saturday year-round and is free to attend. The event is located at 41 Mill St. in Marietta.
