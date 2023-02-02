Valentine's Dance Party
Join Kennesaw Parks and Recreation for the “Out of this World” Dance Party this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center.
Feast, play and dance the night away to all of your favorite tunes spun by a professional DJ. This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, as well as plenty of memorable photo opportunities.
All adults must be accompanied by a child and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required.
Ben Roberson Community Center is at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Soul’s Journey to Truth – Black History Month Charity Concert
Celebrate Black History Month with an epic night of live music, poetry and dance this Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at North River Creative Arts to support black-owned businesses and raise money for Haiti with HOPE Worldwide and North River Creative Arts.
Tickets are only $10 a person for this fun celebration to kick off Black History Month. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
North River Creative Arts is at 320 Austin Ave. NE in Marietta.
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Join Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for the annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration. Maple Soaked Pancakes is returning for a limited time… and it tastes even better than it sounds!
The first 50 Splendid Rewards members get a free, very limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug at each Jeni’s location. Plus, 10 lucky folks will win ice cream for a year!
To enter the giveaway, take a picture in your pj’s at a Jeni’s shop, share it with the hashtag #IceCreamForBreakfast, and tag @jenisicecreams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is in The Battery Atlanta at 950 Battery Ave. SE Suite 1200. For more information, click here.
To Kill a Mockingbird at the Strand Theatre
Enjoy a night of "To Kill a Mockingbird" showing at the Strand Theatre this Friday at 8 p.m.
Known as one of the most important American films of all time, 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird is a timeless story of injustice, family, and steadfast integrity in the face of overwhelming adversity.
The Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.
Tickets are $12. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Summer Expo at Town Center at Cobb
Find out about upcoming summer camps, summer activities, fun events and volunteer opportunities at the Town Center at Cobb Summer Expo this Saturday!
There will be music and performances throughout the day and some exciting giveaways. The Expo will be located in Center Court from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Town Center at Cobb is at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.