Special Olympics Georgia Polar Plunge
Time to get freezin’ for a reason! Special Olympics Georgia is proud to present its 14th Annual Polar Plunge this Saturday at Cauble Park in Acworth from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Georgia largest fundraising events through the efforts of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Program (LETR). All Polar Plunge proceeds go to providing the 26,620 Special Olympics Georgia athletes with free, year-round sports training.
Cauble Park is at 4425 Beach St. in Acworth.
For more information or to register, visit polarplungega.org.
“The Masquerade” – SABCA Life’s Annual Black History Month Gala
The Student American Black Chiropractic Association will host its annual Black History Month gala, “The Masquerade”, this Saturday at the Life University Eagles Nest Gymnasium from 6 to 10 p.m.
Each year SABCA holds a gala in honor of Black History Month. This event will include live entertainment, a motivational speaker, food, drinks, vendors and more.
Be sure to grab your tickets soon, as no tickets will be sold at the door.
The Life University Eagles Nest Gymnasium is at 1266 Barclay Circle in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
You Shall Hear…
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, led by Music Director Bryan Black, will join the GSO orchestra to pay tribute to renowned Black composers on this Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.
A composition co-written by GSO Music Director Timothy Verville and guest artist, cellist and songwriter Okorie “OkCello” Johnson, will premiere at the event.
The Marietta Performing Arts Center is at 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW in Marietta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Genealogy workshop at Sewell Mill Library
The Daughters of the American Revolution will host “Finding Your Revolutionary Roots” this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Sewell Mill Library.
The free workshop will show participants how to get started on researching their family’s lineage back to the Revolutionary War. Topics include introduction to Revolutionary War genealogy and the tips, tricks and tools for organizing research.
Members of the DAR will be available to look up family names in the online DAR patriot database.
The Sewell Mill Library is at 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. For more information, email Andrewhouserdar@gmail.com
"Notting Hill" movie showing at the Strand Theatre
Join the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. for a movie showing of "Notting Hill". This romantic comedy classic stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.
Synopsis: The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world.
The Strande Theatre is at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
