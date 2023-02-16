Beauty & The Beast presented by Atlanta Ballet 2
Enjoy a one-hour fairy tale production of Beauty & the Beast presented by Atlanta Ballet 2 this Saturday and Sunday at the Cobb Energy Centre.
Fall in love with this celebrated fairy tale all over again with a one-hour production designed for younger audience members, children ages 12 and under. Your family will be mesmerized by this enchanting tale of adventure, unlikely friendships, and the power of true love!
Please be advised that this production uses theatrical haze, strobe lighting and sudden loud noise.
Atlanta Ballet 2 will host two shows Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and two shows Sunday again at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in Atlanta.
Tickets start at $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
The Mountain Top
Join Marietta's Theatre in The Square for its upcoming show, The Mountain Top, starting Friday at 8 p.m.
Synopsis: There’s a storm brewing at the Lorraine Motel. And the electricity in room 306 may just overpower the lightning outside, as a weary hero receives a smoke and a reality check from a mysterious housekeeper; both of them are roiled by the repercussions.
A growing moment of connection, unpredicted and unpredictable. It’s a conversation about racism and justice and holey socks. About the divergent paths of legacy, and how sometimes a great man is also human. A riveting, poetic journey through Martin Luther King Jr.’s missing minutes on April 3, 1968.
Showtimes:
Friday at 8 p.m.
Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.
Marietta's Theatre in the Square is at 11 Whitlock Ave. NW in Marietta.
Tickets start at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Rugby ATL vs Toronto Arrows
Join Rugby ATL for its 2023 MLR Season Home Opener Match against the Toronto Arrows this Friday at 7 p.m. at Silverbacks Park.
The match will feature elevated fan experiences including a pre-match DJ 2UTY and performances by the Atlanta Gay Men’s Choir, Girl Scouts, Beyonce Impersonator – Ty Royale and more!
Silverbacks Park is at 598 W Atlanta St. SE in Marietta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
3rd annual Entrepreneur’s Day with special Black History Month Panel
Join the Bookworm Bookstore in Powder Springs for its 3rd Annual Entrepreneur’s Day with a special Black History Month panel featuring locally based Black-owned small businesses on this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the panel discussion at 3 p.m.
Joining the panel this year are historical fiction authors – Wanda M. Morris, Vanessa Riley, Kaia Alderson, Denny S. Bryce and Piper Huguely.
The speakers will be discussing their books, the historical figures they are based on and more.
The Bookworm Bookstore is at 4451 Marietta St. in Powder Springs.
This is a free event. For more information, click here.
The Squirrelheads Mardi Gras Show Returns to the Hunt House
Come to the Hunt House this Saturday at 6 p.m. for The Squirrelheads Mardi Gras Show.
It’s been three long years since The Squirrelheads brought the Mardi Gras Show to the Hunt House. But it’s back – with beads on!!! No one brings that good-time New Orleans sound quite like The Squirrelheads, so bring your beads, dig out your best purple, green and gold (or come as you are) and join them for this Ballroom show.
Come early, come hungry and bring your friends! Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7. Let’s laissez les bon temps rouler this Saturday!
A limited number of tables are available (and won’t last long). To purchase tickets, click here.
