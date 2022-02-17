"Beehive: The 60's Musical"
The Atlanta Lyric Theatre will open "Beehive: The 60's Musical" this weekend. All ages are invited to this upbeat musical that showcases the great 60's classics. Patrons will find it hard not to sing and toe-tap along to Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King and Aretha Franklin classics.
The production is directed by Kayce Grogan-Wallace, with choreography by Ricardo Aponte, Chole Cordle and Kari Twyman. "Beehive" will appear at The Earl Smith Strand Theatre for one weekend only. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets here.
IMOMSOHARD
No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series in less than two years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town.
One of their most shared episodes – I Swimsuit Season So Hard which featured the moms trying on the summer's hottest/most ridiculous swimwear – garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world’s top news outlets. The duo’s #IMOMSOHARD book made The New York Times Best Seller list, and their stand up special is streaming on Amazon Prime. The moms have appeared on a number of national TV shows including The Today Show, Nightline and The Doctors, and were chosen for People Magazine’s Best of 2017. They also introduced their hilarious #IMOMSOHARD: The Podcast in 2020 and release new episodes every Tuesday.
Check out the moms' standup this weekend at the Cobb Energy Centre on Saturday. The age 18+ event starts with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and officially kicks off at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
African American History Month Celebration
Join the Southern Museum for our African American History Month Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 19. A living history encampment, supplemented with tours and historic firing demonstrations, will discuss the impact and legacy of the United States Colored Troops.
A special display of artifacts from the Museum collection will highlight the role Pullman porters played in railroad and labor history. Several craft activities will make connections to important moments in African American history. A movie about the African American experience during the Civil War will be shown throughout the day. A themed gallery guide will also be available. Get tickets here.
Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley coming to Marietta
Milford Baptist Church, 1030 Milford Church Road SW in Marietta will have a concert by singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley on Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.
From countless appearances on “The Grand Ole Opry” to classic shows at the famous Bluebird Cafe to a touring schedule of over 150 concerts per year, Mosley has been sharing his songs and his stories with America for over 30 years. He has written three Song of the Year award winners, six of his songs have made it to No. 1 and he has twice been named Songwriter of the Year.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken.
Rededication of the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Smyrna
The City of Smyrna along with members of the community will hold a ceremony on Feb. 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. to rededicate Mt. Zion Cemetery, 1514 Hawthorne Avenue SE in Smyrna, and dedicate the new gate.
A guided tour will be available after the ceremony. Parking is available at the New Smyrna Cemetery directly across the street.
Participants can learn more about Mt. Zion Cemetery by reviewing "Remembering Black History in Smyrna, Georgia," a story map at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/42dba61782ef4374a37a0a36fd81f61b. The map provides historical information and outlines the restoration process undertaken by the City of Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.