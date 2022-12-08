All Aboard for Holiday Fun
Join the City of Kennesaw Saturday for an all-day extravaganza of exciting activities, including model train displays, screenings of Polar Express, bell choir performances by The Golden Bells of Atlanta, artisan demonstrations, ornament making craft and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!
This event will be at the Southern Museum from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Southern Museum is at 2829 Cherokee St. NW in Kennesaw.
For more information, click here.
Georgia Festival of Vendors
Shop ’til you drop at the annual Georgia Festival of Vendors. This is the perfect event to get those unique Christmas gifts from wreaths, clothing, makeup, home decor, treats, toys and so much more.
This Saturday at the Cobb County Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can support local small businesses during this holiday season, as well as win giveaways and prizes.
Also, while you are there, drop off a new toy in our “Toys For Tots” and help those less fortunate this holiday season.
The Cobb County Civic Center is at 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
The event is free and open to the public.
Thunder Lacrosse Reindeer Games
Everyone’s favorite time of the year! The Reindeer Games tournament is Thunder Lacrosse’s annual seven versus seven Holiday themed tournament this Saturday and Sunday at Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.
Create your team and dress in your best holiday uniforms as you compete in this exciting tournament getting you in the holiday spirit! Participants will win prizes for the best holiday team name and best holiday uniforms.
The Franklin Gateway Sports Complex is at 1034 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta
For more information and to register, click here.
Snowman Saturday in Smyrna
Wear your Christmas pajamas and bring a cozy blanket to the Smyrna Library this Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a snowman-themed event. Children who attend will watch two short films— The Snowman followed by The Snowman and The Snowdog. There will also be a craft intermission in between movies and a special snowman movie snack.
Registration is required.
When registering, please include the total number of family members who plan to attend. Register here.
The Smyrna Library is at 100 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna.
Christmas at Piedmont Church
Come to Piedmont Church this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a Christmas-themed event. Join over 35 local schools and more than 12,000 people for this growing community event!
There will be two stages, local dance groups, free children’s activities, a free petting zoo, a giant snow slide and free photos with Santa! There will also be 40 local artisans who plan to showcase their arts and crafts.
For more information, click here.
Piedmont Church is at 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta.
