NYE 23 at The Foxglove
Ring in the new year at The Foxglove in Marietta this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event features a live band, buffet dinner, full cash bar, desserts and a complimentary champagne toast from Dogwood Catering that are all included with a ticket purchase.
Dress in cocktail or black tie attire, bring your friends and kick off 2023 at this festive event.
The Foxglove is at 54 Atlanta Street in Marietta. Tickets are $135. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery
Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at the sixth annual New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta. The Early Inning celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. with music from Grammy nominee Justin Roberts on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Following the performance, children can join host Mark Owens in for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m.
Late Innings begin at 9 p.m. as emcee Mark Owens welcomes 12 South Band, as festivities culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park at midnight.
Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, 900, and 1100 Decks, and Surface Lots will be free for this event beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will continue until 12pm on Sunday. Please note, the Orange Deck is not included.
The Battery is at 800 Battery Avenue SE in Atlanta. For more information, click here.
Roaring 20s New Years’ Eve at Shezmu Cellars
Celebrate the arrival of 2023 at Shezmu Cellars' Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Party this Saturday at 8 p.m. Admission to Shezmu Cellars' party are $99 and includes:
- Admission for one adult beginning at 8 p.m.
- Hors d'oeuvres and charcuterie
- NYE-themed party favors
- Champagne toast
- Countdown to midnight - Complete with the Times Square Ball Drop
- All drinks for 25₵
The event has a formal dress code and asks guests to show up in 1920s attire. Payments for drinks must be made in coins, so bring quarters. This is a 21 plus event.
Shezmu Cellars is at 562 Wylie Road SE Suite 3 in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
80s Prom NYE at the Governors Gun Club
Break out your favorite baby blue tux, bright pink dress or any 80s prom attire and join the Governors Gun Club for an 80s prom NYE this Saturday.
Governors Gun Club offers an up-close and intimate experience with all your favorite artists with premium spirit selections and all the domestic must-haves.
The event will feature performances from Head Games which is an Atlanta-based professional tribute act that recreates the music of Foreigner.
Head Games plays all of the top songs that bring back the 70s, 80s and 90s singles that people loved then and love to sing along with now. Let Head Games rock your world and come party with one of the top tribute acts in the country.
Governors Gun Club is at 1005 Cobb Place Blvd in Kennesaw. This is a 21 plus event. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Umphrey’s McGee at Coca-Cola Roxy
Umphrey's McGee comes to the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta this Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 9 p.m.
Umphrey’s McGee is an American jam band originally from South Bend, Indiana. The band experiments with many musical styles including rock, metal, funk, jazz, blues, reggae, electronic, bluegrass, country and folk. They have toured regularly and released several albums.
Friday tickets prices start at $40 and Saturday ticket prices start at $70. This is an all-ages event. The Coca-Cola Roxy is at 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500 in Atlanta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.