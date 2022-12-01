Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market
The Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market, which features a plethora of local vendors with the best handmade products, will be full of incredible Christmas gifts for everyone. Shop ’til you drop this Friday through Sunday at Brawner Hall in Smyrna.
Market hours will be:
Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brawner Hall is at 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna. For more information, click here.
Marietta Square Art Walk
Art walk is back! Shop, dine and grab a drink for a stroll around the Square this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Art Walk is a free self-guided walking tour that celebrates the vitality of Marietta’s diverse cultural arts scene and showcases local artists throughout the Marietta Square.
The Marietta Square is at 50 North Park Square in Marietta.
City of Kennesaw’s A Day With Santa
The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival in Downtown Kennesaw, presented by Whataburger.
Santa’s arrival begins at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3 to 7 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m.
Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade: click here for more information. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Parade participation is free.
Downtown Kennesaw is at 2829 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw.
Winter at the Market
Still Family Farm presents its second annual Winter at the Market this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get some holiday shopping done with gifts and handmade items created by local vendors and crafters. Winter at the Market is also featuring pictures with Santa, holiday- designed photo opportunities and delicious concessions including hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, click here.
Still Family Farm is at 5682 Macland Road in Powder Springs.
Mable House Complex Tree Lighting
Join the Mable House Complex for its annual tree lighting celebration this Saturday from 6 – 7 p.m.
There will be a holiday sing a long, photos with Santa, a craft, hot cocoa and popcorn — and it’s all free!
And don’t forget to visit the 12 Days Holiday Market while attending for all the holiday gifting needs!
The Mable House Complex is at 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
