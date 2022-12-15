Town Center at Cobb presents Holiday Market & Family Fair
Come to Town Center at Cobb for a Holiday Market & Family Fair event this Friday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. The fair features family-friendly craft and gift vendors plus music, performances, giveaways and a holiday craft station for the kids.
This free event will be located in the Belk wing of the Town Center at Cobb mall.
Town Center at Cobb is at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw. For more information, click here.
7th annual Dashing Through the Square 5K
Dash through historic Marietta Square for a holiday 5K walk or run this Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. The 7th annual Dashing Through the Square also serves as qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and features electronic chip timing to ensure accuracy for runners.
This family-friendly race will take you past beautiful, historic homes and the quaint shops that line Marietta Square.
Proceeds from this event will support youth enrichment programs and other community initiatives benefitting Cobb County. The race is sponsored by The PEARL Foundation, Inc. in collaboration with the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m. Runners also can participate in a race warmup at 7:05 a.m.
Participants can pick up their race packets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the Zion Baptist Church located just a couple blocks from the Square.
Runners can register online until the end of the day Thursday, Dec. 15. For more information or to register for the race, click here.
Christmas Movie Night: Elf
Join Smyrna Parks and Recreation this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for a showing of the movie "Elf" on the Village Green. This will be a drive-in movie style event with a Holiday Car Decorating contest. There will also be a hot chocolate and apple cider station for participants to enjoy.
Registration is required to participate in the contest and receive unlimited drinks. To register, visit the Smyrna Parks and Recreation website. Registration is $10.
The Village Green is at 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
Menorah Lighting at Avenue East Cobb
Join Avenue East Cobb and Chabad of Cobb to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony and celebration this Sunday afternoon.
Head over to Avenue East Cobb’s front lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. for family-friendly activities, delicious Hanukkah treats and more. Don’t miss out on the Gelt Drop, featuring friends at Cobb County Fire Department. Collect all the chocolate gelt you can as they rain down from the highest point of the fire truck’s lift.
The Avenue East Cobb is at 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta. This is a free event.
Boxwood Christmas Pop-Up Party & Bar
Don’t miss a Christmas-themed party at Boxwood Social Hall this Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite holiday attire and dance the night away to Boxwood’s five-piece jazz ensemble.
Be sure to enjoy the all-you-can-eat charcuterie and other delicious foods from local caterers. Choose from one of many Christmas inspired drinks offered at the bar.
Attendees can also participate in raffle giveaways with a chance to win gifts this year including prizes worth over $500. Attendees earn a free raffle ticket for every donation to Toys for Tots.
Guests can also get their photo taken with Santa by the fire on the photo couch.
General admission tickets include event entry, jazz band entertainment, photo opportunities, dinner and dessert. Tickets start at $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Boxwood Social Hall is at 18 Whitlock Ave. NW in Marietta.
