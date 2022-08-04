ABBA The Concert
Bringing one of the greatest pop phenomena in the history of music back to life, ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA returns to Cobb Energy Centre for their fourth appearance on Friday.
ABBA The Concert will perform ABBA’s iconic hits, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme" and "Dancing Queen."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $38 to $82. Order tickets here.
Tim Allen
Comedian Tim Allen will appear at the Cobb Energy Centre on Saturday for a stand-up show.
Allen is known for the hit TV series “Home Improvement” where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination and was honored with the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row. Allen is also known for movies such as "Toy Story, "The Santa Claus" and "Galaxy Quest," in addition to writing two best-selling books.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $85 and up. Order tickets here.
Cobb International Film Festival
Movie buffs will be happy to know the Cobb International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in the Marietta Square.
The festival is a collaboration between Long Shot Productions, Cobb Travel & Tourism and The Strand Theatre. The festival offers filmmakers a platform to introduce their work and discuss topics shown in the film as well as the filmmaking process to encourage and create a dialogue between people. The festival accepts feature-length films, short films and documentary films of all lengths from filmmakers at all different levels.
Tickets range from $10 to $50 with a number of discounts for veterans, students and seniors. To check out the schedule for the film festival and order tickets, logon to www.cobbfilmfestival.org.
First Friday Concert Series in Kennesaw
Those looking for good outdoor music this weekend can partake in the First Friday Concert Series in downtown Kennesaw this Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Outside The Perimeter Band will be taking the stage as the musical entertainment.
The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Downtown Merchants Association invite the community to stroll through the historic downtown area, and enjoy an evening of shopping, dining and live music. The concert will take place at the Pedestrian Underpass/Tunnel Plaza off Main Street.
Tables are available for reservation for $55. Tables will seat six individuals. To reserve a table, click here.
Georgia Bridal Show
Brides to be and their bridal party should check out the Georgia Bridal Show at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Sunday. The event will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. with a fashion show at 2:30 p.m.
This one-stop-shopping event brings together all the wedding professionals brides need to design their one-of-a-kind day. Visitors can meet photographers, taste delicious cakes and dinners, listen to a variety of musical entertainment to dance the night away to, and of course, find the perfect dress or tux to wear on the big day.
Guests can even get started planning their honeymoon by talking to a specialist about the right trip for their budget. One lucky registered couple will be entered to win an all-inclusive honeymoon package. Visitors can register for the contest online by purchasing event tickets at www.georgiabridalshow.com, or choose to register at the event. The drawing will take place at the end of the fashion show and winners must be present to claim their prize.
General admission tickets are $15 at the door and $10 online.
