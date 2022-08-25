Lady Gaga is bringing her Chromatica Ball to Truist Park Friday evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $70-$1,500 and are available online here. This is a rain or shine event.
Cobb International Festival
Bring the whole family for a day of fun, food and festivities at the Cobb International Festival Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
This free event will feature a wide variety of local and international music and art, eclectic dancing, delicious culinary options, imaginative crafts, beautiful jewelry, a kids corner and much more. The festival is located at the Jim R Miller Park.
Admission and parking is free.
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Join neighbors and vendors at Glover Park on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon year-round for fresh foods, baked goods, homemade products and more.
The Marietta Square Farmers Market has a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that are rarely, if ever, available from the supermarket. An average of 54 vendors and hundreds of customers attend each week.
Customers can purchase flower arrangements, local honey, herbal soaps, whole grain breads, jelly, jam and preserves. Customers can also take home many live garden, yard and culinary herb plants.
The Marietta Farmers Market is located at 41 Mill St. in Marietta.
Hummingbird Branding Event
Come to the Smith Gilbert Garden on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a one-of-a-kind experience with Julia Elliott (AKA The Hummingbird Whisperer). Elliott will be banding hummingbirds to gain vital information about bird history.
This event offers fun activities for families including scavenger hunts, garden games and special crafts. Special discounts available at the gift shop and art gallery.
Tickets are available for scheduled times on Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Adult tickets start at $15 per person and youth tickets are $7. Children under 2-years-old can attend for free.
Visit Cumberland Mall for Karaoke Night
Whether you’re singing a solo, duet or just doing backup, karaoke your heart out with a live band on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside the Cumberland Mall.
Plus, discover flavorful eats at several tasting stations, live performances and more exciting surprises. This event is free and located at the front of the mall, near the fountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.