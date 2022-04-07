Kennesaw Big Shanty Festival
Downtown Kennesaw will kick off the annual Big Shanty Festival on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. The festival combines the best of the rich heritage of Kennesaw and the Civil War era with today’s fun-filled activities. Attendees will enjoy more than 200 booths with arts and crafts, food vendors, merchants and live entertainment.
This year’s event, presented by Superior Plumbing, offers great entertainment on different stages and a variety of foods to please everyone’s palate. The Kennesaw Big Shanty Festival kicks off with a parade on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The parade features floats, high school bands, marchers and more than 1,000 youngsters representing every sport association in the area. The parade will start at Adams Park and continue down Main Street through downtown Kennesaw.
The festival runs Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Kennesaw near the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. Admission is free.
Lewis Black
Comedian Lewis Black will appear at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday. The stand-up comedian, actor and author performs more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.
His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is more angry optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $74.50 to $24.50, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets here.
Brick Fest Live
Lego lovers rejoice! The Brick Fest Live Lego Fan Experience is coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend. The festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, will include attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate and entertain. Guests can enjoy Lego exhibits, live interactive stage shows, a Guinness world-record setting brick mosaic, life-sized Lego builds and more. Find out more information and purchase tickets at brickfestlive.com.
Five Guys Named Moe
Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square at 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta will wrap up its final showing of “Five Guys Named Moe” this weekend.
"Five Guys Named Moe" is a tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist Louis Jordan. The show is about broke Nomax listening to the radio at 5 a.m. after his lovely Lorraine has left him. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe appear. Set to Jordan’s iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her.
The final shows will run 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit www.theatreinthesquare.net/seasonshows/.
R.K. Marietta Gun Show
Gun collectors, hunting enthusiasts and curious guests can enjoy the gun show at the Machinist Aerospace Union Hall in Marietta this weekend. Eastman Gun Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Vendor’s will be available to teach guests, answer questions and help them find exactly what they're looking for. Safety is first at all of Eastman Gun Shows Events; security and check-in points will be in place for the safety of attendees and vendors.
Tickets range from $17.50 to $15 for adults and $6.50 to $4 for children. The gun show will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at the Machinists Aerospace Union Hall, located at 1032 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta. Purchase tickets here.
