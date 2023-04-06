Easter Eggstravaganza
Join Kennesaw United Methodist Church this Saturday at 10 a.m. for its Easter Eggstravaganza event, which begins with a reenactment of the Easter story in the Christian Activities Center gymnasium.
Upon the conclusion of the story, Kennesaw UMC staff will release children, between the ages from birth to 11-years-old, in groups to go to their egg hunt stations.
All eggs will have candy in them. Attendees can keep the candy and return the eggs inside for prizes, lunch, bouncy house access and free face painting.
Kennesaw UMC is at 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw. For more information, click here.
Marietta Square Art Walk
Marietta Square Art Walk returns this Friday and the first Friday of each month from 5 to 9 p.m. Shop, dine, grab a drink and stroll around the Square. Look for the balloons to point you in the direction of the featured artists, who will be inside instead of on the sidewalk.
Art Walk is a free self-guided walking tour that celebrates the vitality of Marietta’s diverse cultural Arts scene, showcasing local artists throughout the Marietta Square.
The Marietta Square is at 50 N Park Square. For more information, click here.
Acworth Farmers Market
The 2023 Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market will take place every Friday morning starting April 7 through Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Market customers will have a wide variety of garden-ripe Georgia-grown vegetables, eggs, cheese, bedding plants, fresh-baked bread, pies, cakes, honey and jams to choose from each week.
This year’s market will be bigger and better than previous years and shoppers won’t believe the selection of homegrown goodies!
The Acworth Farmer’s Market is proudly sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority.
The market is in the Logan Farm Park Expansion, at 4405 Cherokee St. in Acworth.
Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop
The 14th annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop, sponsored by Superior Plumbing & C&S Paving, is coming to Sprayberry High School this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes fun, food, games, a DJ, activities and egg hunts for all ages.
Kids will marvel as the helicopter drops thousands of eggs onto the football field at Sprayberry High School to kick-off the hunt. Over 90,000 eggs and candy will be given away!
The drops begin at 11:30 a.m. and there will be food court sponsored by Childrens’ Health Care of Atlanta.
Photos with the Easter Bunny are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event.
Sprayberry High School is at 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. For more information, click here.
Easter Fair at RockPoint Church
Join RockPoint Church for its Easter service and fair this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be bounce houses to enjoy, activities for the kids, photo booths and an Easter egg hunt for all ages.
All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event. RockPoint Church is at 1485 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
