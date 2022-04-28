The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs
The Atlanta Opera presents an operatic piece about Apple computer founder Steve Jobs. Jobs is transformed into a dramatic character in this compelling 2017 opera by DJ and composer Mason Bates and librettist Mark Campbell. As the character Jobs looks back on a life dappled by dizzying heights and crushing disappointments, this charismatic, hard-driving visionary confronts the complexities of life and death. Cast in an appealing electro-acoustic soundscape generated by Mac laptop (of course) and live musicians, the (R)evolution of Steve Jobs cycles through key moments in his lifelong–and futile–pursuit of perfection and control over everything that matters to him. Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. To purchase tickets, click here.
Marietta Children's Business Fair
An opportunity for children to launch their very own startup business. This fair takes selling up a notch by creating entrepreneurs. Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The fair will host 40 booths on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 647 Roswell St. NE in Marietta. Sign up here.
May-Retta Daze
May-Retta Daze is a two-day art, crafts and music outdoor festival held annually, the first weekend in May at the Historic Marietta Square. The festival features exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more. In addition to a wide variety of arts and crafts, the music festival will showcase various live acoustic musical performances from local artists throughout both days. The festival will run from Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glover Park in the Marietta Square.
Smyrna Art & Garden Tour
In celebration of Smyrna’s 150th birthday, in 2022, Keep Smyrna Beautiful is collaborating with the Smyrna Arts Council to offer the Smyrna Art and Garden Tour on Saturday, April 30. The tour will offer a self-guided exploration of dynamic private gardens in Smyrna and showcase beautiful works of art displayed in Smyrna homes. Proceeds from the Art and Garden Tour will support the missions of both organizations with a portion being set aside for student scholarships. Tickets include access to five Smyrna locations and the plant sale and art sale at Brawner Hall located at 3180 Atlanta Rd. Houses may be visited in any order beginning at 10:00 a.m., and participants may visit Brawner Hall at any point within the tour. Please note that not all gardens are handicapped accessible and some art homes may have age restrictions due to the fragile nature of the art. This event is rain or shine. Purchase tickets here.
Atlanta United Watch Party
Sports and Social Atlanta is hosting an Atlanta United watch party on Saturday, April 30 starting at 2:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to grab their gear and come pregame as Atlanta United takes on Montreal. For more information visit https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20220430-atl-utd-watchparty
