Come to the Smyrna Village Green this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for Smyrna's annual Spring Jonquil Festival.
This free event will feature more than 150 arts and crafts booths, dozens of food options, live entertainment, beer gardens and various children’s activities.
Smyrna Village Green is at 200 Village Green Circle. For more information, click here.
Taste of Marietta
Flock to the Historic Marietta Square this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and come hungry for the 28th annual Taste of Marietta event. Festival-goers can enjoy delectable bites from over 80 Cobb County restaurants, caterers and food trucks along with live music and entertainment.
The family-friendly festival also boasts a "Kids Alley," complete with moonwalks and sand art. Live music can be heard throughout the festival from the Cobb Life Stage and the Main Bandstand.
Historic Marietta Square is at 50 N Park Square. For more information, click here.
Silent Saturdays: Silent Disco Party
Dance all night long and sing your heart out at Live! at The Battery Atlanta this Saturday from 9 p.m. to close for Silent Saturdays.
There will be drink specials, two local DJs spinning different music and plenty of great late night fun.
Tickets are $10 per person and include entry as well as headphones. Live! at The Battery is at 825 Battery Ave. SE Suite 600 in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
2023 Bloomin’ Fest
Join the City of Austell at Legion Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the annual spring Bloomin' Fest.
Festival-goers will enjoy live music, axe throwing, food trucks, arts & crafts, face painting, corn hole, game trucks, chalk art and so much more.
Legion Park is at 5514 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell. For information visit bloominfest.com or call 404-954-2576.
Acworth Adult Field Day
Come to Logan Farm Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Acworth Adult Recess. Teams of four to six will compete in a variety of throwback challenges and games including relay races, obstacle courses, stein hold races, team flip cup and more.
Red Top Brewhouse will be on site with food and drink available. All participants will receive swag items and the top three teams will win some great prizes!
Logan Farm Park is at 3305 Cherokee St. in Acworth. For more information, click here.
