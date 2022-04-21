Taste of Marietta
Taste of Marietta takes place in the historic Marietta Square and features more than 70 restaurants and caterers showcasing their best food. Tastes range in price from just $1 to $5. In addition, there are five live music stages and a sunset concert on the Main Stage in Glover Park. The event also features games for the kids in the Kid’s Alley, a sports corner, food trucks and a cooking stage with celebrity chefs’ cooking demonstrations.
The festival is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marietta Square. Admission is free.
Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History: Southern Spirits
The Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the Southern Museum will host the first Southern Spirits of 2022. The event will coincide with the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration. During Southern Spirits, guests will have the rare opportunity to board the General locomotive. Tickets will include museum entrance, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for no cost. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at 2829 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw. Buy tickets here.
Smyrna Spring Jonquil Festival
The Spring Jonquil Festival is located on the beautiful Village Green in downtown Smyrna. There will be 150 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths and plenty of children’s activities. The show will also feature a local entertainment stage.
Show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Festival of Praise
After a two-year hiatus, the incomparable, soul-stirring Festival of Praise is set to kick off its fifth nationwide tour in 2022. The 30-city tour will be headlined by gospel music icon Fred Hammond, along with gospel superstars Israel Houghton and Hezekiah Walker.
The Festival of Praise Tour follows in the footsteps of 1997’s The Tour of Life, which saw Hammond sharing the stage with Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams in front of crowds of more than half a million people. It promises to be an unforgettable “hand-clapping and foot-stomping, get up out your seat” worship explosion with production and stage sets unmatched in any gospel tour.
The show is Friday at 8 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Centre. Buy tickets here.
MidSomewhere Night Faire
Join the Indie Arts Alliance for an outdoor Spring Faire, MidSomewhere Night Faire, at the Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smyrna. The Alliance will be presenting an enchanted afternoon and evening of entertainment and art. There will be an artist’s market, blacksmithing demos, tarot readings, creative entertainment, fire performances, flaming sculptures, food trucks, beer and mead and much more.
The event will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Viking Alchemist Meadery, located at 3080 Jonquil Dr. in Smyrna. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.