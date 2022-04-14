ATL Blues Festival
The 16th annual ATL Blues Festival is returning to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The festival is set to feature a blues honor roll of performers and legends alike, including Calvin Richardson, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, Theodis Ealey and Chick Rodgers. Tickets purchased for the original show on April 4, 2020 will be honored at this rescheduled date. Tickets range from $49 to $125 and can be purchased here.
Free pop-in at Marietta History Center
Families and guests can pop-in for a free event at the Marietta History Center on Saturday, April 16. The museum will host its monthly pop-in event from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This month the theme is bugs and flowers, where guests can enjoy crafts and activities. Pop-in’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St. in Marietta.
The Wizard of Oz
The Atlanta Lyric will perform multiple shows of "The Wizard of Oz" at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre this weekend. This playful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s celebrated novel has the award-winning score full of famous songs like, “Over The Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.” Tickets are on sale for shows at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
Easter Egg Hunt at Smith-Gilbert Gardens
Smith-Gilbert Gardens will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Families and children are encouraged to bring baskets. Guests will enjoy new spring blooms while they hunt for Easter Eggs, participate in crafts and activities and get a chance to win prizes. An Easter bunny will also be on site for pictures. Timed tickets are required. Learn more here.
The Avenue West Cobb Annual Spring Festival
The Avenue West Cobb, located at 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta, is gearing up for the return of its annual spring festival on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free family-friendly event will have child-friendly activities such as an Easter egg hunt, Easter bunny visits, face painting, cotton candy stations, food trucks and a 360 photo booth. The first 100 parents to check into the Easter egg hunt tent will receive a tie-dyed swag bag full of goodies including exclusive shopping discounts. The spring festival will be located in the rear parking lot of Ted’s Montana Grill. To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/274991516027. For more information, visit https://www.avenuewestcobb.com.
