Acworth Art Fest
Head over to Downtown Acworth this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 11th annual Acworth Arts Fest.
This free, family-friendly event features 100 artists from across the country who will showcase pottery, paintings, jewelry and more. Festival-goers can also check out Downtown Acworth's dining and shopping scene while perusing through the vast array of art.
The Acworth Arts Fest also features a Kidz Zone, which offers sand art, face-painting and crafts for children.
For more information on festival parking and amenities, click here.
Red Hare 12th Anniversary Party
Join Red Hare Brewing Company for its 12th Anniversary Party this Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.
The celebratory event will feature a dunk tank, live music, food trucks, local artist market, new beer and limited spirit releases.
In honor of the Year of the Rabbit, Red Hare is partnering with the Georgia House Rabbit Society, which is the largest rabbit shelter in Georgia. Each ticket will include a donation to the rescue center.
Tickets are $15 plus applicable fees, and each ticket includes a commemorative glass, donation and one complimentary draft beer.
Red Hare Brewing and Distillery is at 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. in Marietta. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
GSO Sensory Friendly Performance
Join the Georgia Symphony Orchestra this Saturday at the Marietta Performing Arts Center from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. for its Sensory Friendly Performance event.
The performances are designed for people with sensory sensitivities and their families. During this 50-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing or vocalize. Following the performance, attendees can experience the instruments first-hand in the lobby.
Tickets for the event are $10 plus applicable fees. The Marietta Performing Arts Center is at 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
USA BMX Dixieland Nationals 2023
USA BMX returns to Cobb County BMX for Dixieland Nationals this Friday through Sunday at Wildhorse Creek Park in Powder Springs.
This competition kicks off this Friday with a race at 1:30 p.m. Saturday begins with moto corrections from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., balance bike at 8:50 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. On Sunday, the race begins at 8 a.m.
Wildhorse Creek Park is at 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs. Entry is $60. For more information, click here.
Music in the Park
Flock to East Cobb Park this Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of free music and fun, sponsored by Wellstar Health System.
Featured artist Jeannie Caryn will perform her album, "Mother's Self-Rising" along with hit cover songs during this event.
East Cobb Park is at 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta. For more information, click here.
