David Spade
Comedian David Spade will appear at the Cobb Energy and Performing Arts Centre on Friday night. Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 and an American Comedy Award in 1999 for his work on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” Spade continues to be a box office draw and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.
Currently, Spade co-hosts “The Netflix Afterparty” alongside London Hughes and Fortune Feimster, a weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films. Spade also serves as an executive producer on the series.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Purchase tickets here.
Taste of Mableton
Come and enjoy the fusion of flavors, passion, people, culture, service and lifestyle that makes Mableton unique at the Taste of Mableton. There will be a parade, talent showcase, food trucks, kids fun town, craft market, public safety zone and more! The event begins at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mable House Complex.
Acworth Art Fest
The Acworth Art Fest is back for its 10th year on Saturday and Sunday. The popular, free festival is a true celebration of whimsical and vibrant art in the springtime. The historic Main Street in downtown Acworth is a delightful backdrop for 100 whimsical and talented artisans from around the country. Their creative booth displays decorate the charming street with paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art and much more! With Lake Acworth and Lake Allatoona in this beautiful, small town’s backyard, Acworth Art Fest is the perfect art-buyers destination. The City’s art scene is growing, downtown shops and galleries are hopping—and Acworth Art Fest is the sweet cherry on top of the delicious and enchanting community!
At Acworth Art Fest, the always energetic Kidz Zone is filled with fun activities that make smiles bloom. This vibrant playland is an exhilarating place to be for young people and their happy parents. Of course, there is wonderful food from Acworth’s own eateries, and shoppers will also find delectable treats in the food court to satisfy their taste buds. Learn more at www.splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/acworth-art-fest/
Town Center at Cobb Carnival
Town Center at Cobb will host its 2022 Spring Carnival from March 31 to April 10. Admission and parking are free — just pay for food and rides. Enjoy midway rides and games for all ages and fair food for every appetite. Unlimited ride wristbands are $35 on site or online pre-sale for $20 each, 2/$35 or 4/$60. Midway hours: 5-10 p.m. March 31, 5-11 p.m. April 1, 1-11 p.m. April 2-9, 1-10 p.m. April 10. Event parking is free. Wristband or ticket purchase may be required after 5 p.m. to allow for some crowd control for paying guests. For more information call 866-666-3247.
Dessert Wars
Dessert Wars, the largest dessert festival in America, will be coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to sample over 50+ local dessert vendors. Dessert Wars is a celebration of the “foodie” lifestyle, featuring dessert vendors vying for the title of Dessert Champion. The event features a wide array of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts. General admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a "go-box" and entry beginning at 4 p.m. VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a "go-box" and entry beginning at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
