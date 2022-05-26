Music in the Park: Bach to Rock
Bring the whole family to East Cobb Park on Sunday, May 29 from 4-6 p.m. to enjoy local musicians. The Bach to Rock event will have local, young musicians performing different music styles in the park. There will be various instruments for children to play with and learn about. This event is free and open to the public. Learn more here.
Theme Cars R Us Auto Show
Car fans can’t miss the Theme Cars R Us Auto Show on Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. Located at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games at 1255 Roswell Road in Marietta, the auto show will feature custom cars with Marvel, DC, anime and horror themes. There will be trophies awarded to the best cars, a raffle, music, food and more.
Caped Crusaders will be hosting a live battle between theme vs. theme and custom vs. custom. There will also be an After Party Light Show from 7-9 p.m. Spectator tickets are $10 and tickets for in-show vehicles are about $30. Find more information and purchase tickets here.
Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair
The annual Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair returns to Cobb County from Friday, May 20 to Monday, May 30. The circus and fair is at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, noon on Sundays, 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. It is open to children and families of all ages.
There will be 22 circus performances under The Big Top, more than 40 carnival rides and attractions, fair food like funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Oreos and more. Regular admission is $10 and entry for children 10 and under is free. Parking is $5, and ride tickets are sold at the gate but can be purchased online at a discount. Purchase tickets and learn more here or visit 2022shrinecircus.com.
Acworth Memorial Day Ceremony
There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 28 from 10-11 a.m. to honor those who have died in service to the country at Cauble Park, Veterans Memorial at Patriots Point. Engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served in the armed forces will be presented at the event. Learn more here or contact Jeff Chase at jchase@acworth.org.
Body, Mind and Soul Fair
There will be a Body, Mind and Soul Fair on Saturday, May 28 at Heart Soul & Art Metaphysical Shop at 1470 Roswell Road in Marietta from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. There will be healers, tarot, oracle, reiki and intuitive readers at the event. There will also be aura photography, energy clearing, angel drawing, chiropractors, numerology and massages available at the fair. General tickets can be purchased online or at the store. Tickets purchased in advance are for admission only. Sessions with practitioners are scheduled first come first serve. Learn more and reserve tickets here.
