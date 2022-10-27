Smyrna Spook Fest 2022!
Join Smyrna Parks and Recreation for Smyrna Spook Fest 2022. This Friday, bring your family for tricks and treats and enjoy the seasonal decorations at Taylor-Brawner Park from 5 to 10 p.m.
Festival goers will have access to an Enchanted Trail Walk (suitable for children of all ages) and a Haunted Trail Walk with spooky scares (may not be suitable for young children). A DJ will pump up the dance party in front of Brawner Hall and there will be vendors for refreshments and candy.
The cost is $20 per family. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Taylor-Brawner Park is located at 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
Crafts & Drafts Festival
Smyrna’s Fall Jonquil festival is changing and growing. Enjoy crafts and drafts in downtown Smyrna on Saturday and Sunday.
The Crafts & Drafts Festival features cold beer, football on the big screens and 150 arts and crafts booths. In addition, there will be 12 food booths and plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
This free two-day festival will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, click here.
Boo Bash at The Avenue East Cobb
Bring your little goblins and ghosts to Avenue East Cobb for a fang-tastic Halloween celebration on Saturday. Make sure to stop by the complimentary face painting and balloon art station to add the final touch to your costume. Roaming entertainment and pop-up experiences will also be provided throughout the event.
Schedule of events:
Trick-Or-Treating: 1 to 2 p.m. Grab a stroll map from the pop-up concierge and collect candy and goodies from participating retailers and restaurants.
Mega Awesome Costume Party: 2 to 3 p.m. Following the trick-or-treating activity, get ready to show off your costume and get silly as East Cobb Church hosts the ultimate Halloween show on the main stage.
Boo Bash will take place in the front lot, located across from Tin Lizzy’s. Coolers and outside beverages are not permitted at the Avenue East Cobb.
The remaining portion of the event is subject to be canceled or postponed due to weather and a new date will be posted. In the event of inclement weather, a cancellation notice will be posted on the shopping center's Instagram, @avenueeastcobb.
The Avenue East Cobb is located 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta.
Fall Festival at The Avenue West Cobb
Halloween at The Avenue West Cobb just got even better. Enjoy store-to-store trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, balloonists, caricaturists, meet your favorite characters like Superman and much more on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Watch a Guinness World Record breaking balloon artist build a life-size Clifford and stay to watch "Clifford the Big Red Dog," movie under the stars!
The Avenue West Cobb is located at 3625 Dallas Highway Suite 470 in Marietta.
Tales from the Rails
Tales From the Rails Ghost Tours will take guests on a journey of learning ghostly Civil War tales and railroad folklore on these special guided tours through the museum on Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Ticket Pricing:
Adults: $10
Seniors (65+): $8
Active-Duty Military/Student (with ID): $5
Children ages 3-17: $5
Children ages 2 and under: Free
The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is located 2829 Cherokee St. NW in Kennesaw.
