The county is moving ahead with replacing an aging fire station, although one commissioner says it doesn't have the money to pay for it.
By a 3-2 vote, the Cobb Board of Commissioners narrowly approved the financing of a replacement for Fire Station 17. Voting against the measure were Commissioners Bob Ott of east Cobb and Keli Gambrill of west Cobb.
The fire station will cost $6.1 million, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt. That price tag includes the cost to acquire the land on Barrett Parkway, just north of its intersection with Dallas Highway. The county has already begun construction using money from its fire fund, according to Randy Crider, interim public safety director. But it needed commissioners' approval to borrow the remainder of the money required to complete construction.
Fire station 17 is currently located at the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Anderson Estates Court. Crider said it, like all fire stations built in the 1960s, was built for a different era.
The station is small, he said, and the tools firefighters use have grown since the 1960s. Only one of its two engine bays is open because the other is stocked with weights and other exercise equipment because the station doesn't have a gym. Without a drive-through bay, firefighters have to back into the station, blocking traffic on Barrett Parkway. Finally, given the station's age, maintenance costs are starting to rise, Crider added.
Cavitt said the replacement fire station is expected to open this fall.
"I cannot support borrowing money to build a fire station," Ott said during the commission's Feb. 11 meeting. "In essence, we’re floating a bond. That is why we have SPLOST," he added, referring to the 1-cent special purpose local option sales tax that commissioners have asked county residents to approve every several years.
Gambrill seconded Ott's remarks.
Bill Volckmann, the county's finance director, said the station couldn't have been included on the list of projects funded by the most recent SPLOST, which voters approved in 2014, because the county had yet to acquire the land. That SPLOST includes replacements for fire stations 1, 7 and 29.
That left the fire department with two options, Volckmann said: Write a check for $6 million "and take a big hit," or finance the construction and spread the cost over 10 years, which the Board of Commissioners agreed to do at its Feb. 11 meeting.
"I would say this would definitely be a SPLOST-eligible project without a doubt," Volckmann said. But such projects aren't always financed by SPLOST, he continued, and the new fire station won't be the first the county has done without money from the penny sales tax.
Ott later said his issue was not that the county would pay for the station without SPLOST dollars but that it would have to borrow money to do so.
If the fire department can't pay for the station outright, Ott said, "then you don’t have the money to buy it and you need to wait.
"Unless something is unusable or unsafe then you might have to get a few more years out of it," he added.
The fire department's budget for the current fiscal year is more than $101 million, with $96 million coming from the fire fund, which is set at 2.86 mills, according to Volckmann.
Cavitt said the department has 794 authorized firefighter positions.
Volckmann and Crider said the borrowing rates are so low that financing the construction and spreading the cost over 10 years made fiscal sense for the county.
"If the rates were high we’d look at this a little differently," Volckmann added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.